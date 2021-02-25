Kinepolis limits cash burn in 2020 and maintains a solid financial basis throughout the Covid-19 crisis

After a promising start of the year 2020 for Kinepolis, with a 12.0% increase in visitor numbers up to 12 March, the cinema industry was badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with long periods of cinema closures and restrictive measures as well as repeated postponements of blockbuster movie releases.

As such, Kinepolis welcomed 12.1 million visitors in 2020, compared to initial expectations of more than 45 million visitors. Thanks to strong cost control and various measures that were taken, the EBITDA loss, adjusted for leases (EBITDAL), has been limited to € -14.0 million.

Kinepolis entered the crisis with a conservative debt ratio and a significant liquidity reserve, reinforced by the additional loan of € 80.0 million concluded at the beginning of 2021. Strong cost management, supported by the Group's significant real estate position, ensures that Kinepolis can confidently navigate through the crisis and can continue to cope with the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for a considerable period of time. The Group had € 171.0 million of financial headroom at the start of 2021.

In recent months, management has focused on further consolidating its business strategy, resulting in a plan - called ‘Entrepreneurship 2022’ - which, based on further optimisation measures and innovation, should provide maximum support for the restart and performance of the Group from 2022 on. The construction of various new-build projects was also continued in the past year, and these new cinemas will also help support the restart.

Important achievements in 2020

Mainly thanks to strong cost management, the cash burn as a result of the Covid crisis was limited to € 32.1 million in 2020 (excluding working capital impact).

An additional bullet loan of € 80.0 million, with a term of 3 years, combined with an extension of the covenant holiday until 30 June 2022.

Development of the ‘Entrepreneurship 2022’ plans, in further execution of the Kinepolis business strategy.

Continuation and completion of various new construction projects: Kinepolis Haarlem (NL), Leidschendam (NL), Metz Waves (FR) and Edmonton Tamarack (CA)

Various new initiatives in the context of Covid-19, including ‘Kinepolis on Tour’, a home delivery service and a ‘private cinema’ concept.

Key figures for 2020 as compared to 2019