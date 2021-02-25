argenx to Report Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Fourth Quarter Business Update on March 4, 2021





February 25, 2021



Breda, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on March 4, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. CET (8:30 a.m. ET) to discuss its full year 2020 financial results and provide a fourth quarter business update.