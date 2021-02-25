 

argenx to Report Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Fourth Quarter Business Update on March 4, 2021

February 25, 2021

 Breda, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on March 4, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. CET (8:30 a.m. ET) to discuss its full year 2020 financial results and provide a fourth quarter business update.

A webcast of the live call may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for one year following the call.

Dial-in numbers:
Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the live call.

Belgium                                0800 389 13
France                                  0805 102 319
Netherlands                       0800 949 4506
United Kingdom               0800 279 9489
United States                   1 844 808 7140
International                    1 412 902 0128

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases, and cusatuzumab in hematological cancers in collaboration with Janssen. argenx is also advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. argenx has offices in Belgium, the United States, and Japan. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/argenx/ and Twitter at https://twitter.com/argenxglobal.

For further information, please contact:

Media:
Kelsey Kirk
KKirk@argenx.com

Investors:
Beth DelGiacco
bdelgiacco@argenx.com

Joke Comijn (EU)
jcomijn@argenx.com


