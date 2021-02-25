 

Roche announces results from Evrysdi (risdiplam) study in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) published in New England Journal of Medicine

  • FIREFISH Part 1 data show treatment with Evrysdi at 12 months helped 90% of these infants survive without permanent ventilation and 33% sit without support, a key motor milestone not normally seen in the natural course of the disease
  • The FDA approved Evrysdi in August 2020 as the first and only at home SMA treatment with proven efficacy in adults, children and infants 2 months and older

Basel, 25 February 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that the New England Journal of Medicine has published Evrysdi (risdiplam) data from the dose finding Part 1 of the pivotal FIREFISH study in infants with symptomatic Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The data show that treatment with Evrysdi at 12 months helped 90% (19/21) of these infants survive without permanent ventilation and 33% (7/21) sit without support for at least 5 seconds, which is not normally seen in the natural course of the disease. The study also found that treatment with Evrysdi increased the levels of survival of motor neuron (SMN) protein by a median 1.9-fold from baseline in the high-dose cohort at 12 months.

“Since Evrysdi was FDA approved in August, we have been inspired by the stories and sense of hope that we have heard from people living with SMA and their families about the impact Evrysdi has had in their lives,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “The publication of the data in the New England Journal of Medicine reinforces the value of Evrysdi as an important treatment option for SMA.”

The exploratory efficacy analysis found that after 12 months of treatment, seven (33%; 7/21) infants were able to sit without support for at least 5 seconds, assessed by the Gross Motor Scale of the Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development – Third Edition (BSID-III). All seven infants who achieved this milestone received the high dose (41%; 7/17), which was the dose selected for the confirmatory Part 2 of the study. Nine of the infants in the high-dose cohort (53%; 9/17) had upright head control after 12 months of treatment, and one infant (6%; 1/17) was able to stand (bearing weight), as assessed by the Hammersmith Infant Neurological Examination Module 2 (HINE-2).

