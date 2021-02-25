Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

Yann Leriche, Group Chief Executive Officer said: “In 2020, thanks to rigorous management and strong commitment from our teams, Getlink delivered a solid operational and financial performance, in an exceptional context marked by the Covid crisis and Brexit. Our collective ability to adapt to this new economic environment and to continue to provide a vital service to our customers has enabled us to end this year with a historic level of cash, confirming the Group’s resilience. This year we shall continue to be just as disciplined in the management of our cash flow and our costs, whilst reinforcing our CSR actions.”