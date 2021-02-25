 

Elekta appoints Johan Adebäck as Chief Financial Officer

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that Johan Adebäck has been appointed as permanent Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. He has held the position of Acting CFO since June 2, 2020.

Prior to the Acting CFO position, Johan Adebäck had been Group Treasurer at Elekta since 2004, responsible for Treasury, Taxes, Customer Financing, Operational accounting and Customer Credit Risk. He has held senior positions within finance at Pharmacia and Esselte.

"I have worked closely with Johan since I began at Elekta almost 12 years ago and have always been impressed by his integrity, diligence and proficiency," said Elekta's President and CEO, Gustaf Salford. "Working side-by-side with him over the past nine months has confirmed that he also has the spirit and competence to succeed in this role."

Johan Adebäck holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Economics from Stockholm University.

 

This is information that Elekta AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 07:29 CET on February 25, 2021. (REGMAR)
 

About Elekta
For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

