 

DGAP-Adhoc ATOSS Software AG: Strengthened free float by successful private placement of shares of ATOSS Software AG by member of the founding family

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.02.2021, 07:44  |  69   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ATOSS Software AG: Strengthened free float by successful private placement of shares of ATOSS Software AG by member of the founding family

25-Feb-2021 / 07:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 25.02.2021

Today the company was informed that the announced private placement of 480,000 shares has been successfully completed by Mrs. Ursula Obereder at a price of EUR 160.00 per share. As this placement has been made to several investors, the free float has been significantly increased with a view to enhancing the liquidity of the ATOSS Software AG share. At the same time, the founder continues to hold his control over the company. The founder and majority shareholder, Mr. Andreas F.J. Obereder, continues to hold a controlling stake in ATOSS Software AG of more than 50% via AOB Invest GmbH and, together with his wife, both committed to a 180 days lock up period for share sales following the placement.

Contact

ATOSS Software AG

Christof Leiber / Vorstand
Rosenheimer Straße 141 h,
D-81671 München
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 - 100
investor.relations@atoss.com

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction where such announcement could be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons who are in possession of this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: atoss ag- und sie boomt und boomt und boomt........
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc ATOSS Software AG: Strengthened free float by successful private placement of shares of ATOSS Software AG by member of the founding family DGAP-Ad-hoc: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous ATOSS Software AG: Strengthened free float by successful private placement of shares of ATOSS Software AG by member of the founding family 25-Feb-2021 / 07:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Places First Order for 25-Minute Covid-19 RT-PCR Tests
DGAP-Adhoc: ATOSS Software AG: Geplante Privatplatzierung von Aktien an der ATOSS Software AG aus dem Kreis der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG berichtet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Prognose für 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: ATOSS Software AG: Planned private placement of shares of ATOSS Software AG by member of the ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond stärkt Cyber-Security-Angebot mit Partnerschaft zu Northwave
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Further increase in the gross margin in January 2021 and the course in February 2021
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Erfolgreiches Jahr 2020 - Postpaid und waipu.tv auch in Q4 stark wachsend - Ausblick ...
DGAP-News: FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) (FYI or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement by the ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BIT Capital: Berliner Asset Manager durchbricht Milliarden-Euro-Grenze
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I schließt überzeichnete Privatplatzierung ab
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat eine Investition in Arweave getätigt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps System der 3. Generation zur Herstellung von blauem ...
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:44 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ATOSS Software AG: Stärkung des Streubesitzes durch erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Aktien an der ATOSS Software AG aus dem Kreis der Gründerfamilie (deutsch)
07:44 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ATOSS Software AG: Stärkung des Streubesitzes durch erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Aktien an der ATOSS Software AG aus dem Kreis der Gründerfamilie
24.02.21
Atoss Software: Gründerfamilie trennt sich von Aktien
24.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: ATOSS Software AG: Geplante Privatplatzierung von Aktien an der ATOSS Software AG aus dem Kreis der Gründerfamilie unter Stärkung des Streubesitzes (deutsch)
24.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: ATOSS Software AG: Planned private placement of shares of ATOSS Software AG by member of the founding family with a view to strengthen the free float
24.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: ATOSS Software AG: Geplante Privatplatzierung von Aktien an der ATOSS Software AG aus dem Kreis der Gründerfamilie unter Stärkung des Streubesitzes
08.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: ATOSS Software AG (deutsch)
04.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: ATOSS Software AG (deutsch)
29.01.21
Atoss Software erhöht nach Rekordjahr die Dividende
29.01.21
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG: Wachstumskurs ungebrochen - 15. Umsatz- und Ergebnisrekord in Folge belegt exzellente Zukunftsaussichten der Gesellschaft (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
729
atoss ag- und sie boomt und boomt und boomt........