DGAP-Ad-hoc: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous ATOSS Software AG: Strengthened free float by successful private placement of shares of ATOSS Software AG by member of the founding family 25-Feb-2021 / 07:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today the company was informed that the announced private placement of 480,000 shares has been successfully completed by Mrs. Ursula Obereder at a price of EUR 160.00 per share. As this placement has been made to several investors, the free float has been significantly increased with a view to enhancing the liquidity of the ATOSS Software AG share. At the same time, the founder continues to hold his control over the company. The founder and majority shareholder, Mr. Andreas F.J. Obereder, continues to hold a controlling stake in ATOSS Software AG of more than 50% via AOB Invest GmbH and, together with his wife, both committed to a 180 days lock up period for share sales following the placement.

