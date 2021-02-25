 

Efecte Plc's Financial Statements 2020 have been published

EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 25 February 2021 at 8.30



Efecte Plc has published the report of the board of directors and the financial statements for year 2020. The financial statements includes the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements and the auditor’s report. The financial statements have been prepared according to the Finnish Accounting Standards (FAS).

The financial statements are attached to this release and are available on company's website.

 

Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen
CFO
Efecte Plc
taru.makinen@efecte.com
+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

 

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.  

www.efecte.com

 

 

Attachment




Wertpapier




ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
Efecte Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin 2020 – Strong SaaS growth and positive EBITDA
07:30 Uhr
Efecte Plc: Notice of the Annual General Meeting
07:30 Uhr
Efecte Plc: Option program 2021
24.02.21
Efecte Plc: Share subscriptions with options
15.02.21
Efecte Plc: Publishing of Financial Statements Bulletin 2020 on 25 February 2021 and invitation to a briefing