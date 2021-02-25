“We have had a reasonably good year financially, notwithstanding the market dislocations and limitations placed upon us by the pandemic. Our investments over the last several years in technology – in particular in our omni-channel service model and other forms of digitalisation – have allowed us to serve our clients well and be there for them in their times of need. We believe that dedication to clients and catering to their needs is a defining feature for us. And we were well rewarded by our clients, as evidenced by the growth in assets under management. We are very grateful to our clients for the trust they have placed in us.

“Our resilience as a house in these challenging times is a testimony to our business model and to our people. As a management team, we have done all we could – individually and collectively – to encourage and be there for our colleagues as they grappled with the challenges placed on them by Covid-19. I must admit that I am extremely proud of who we are as a house and of my colleagues. It would be patently unfair not to mention the following two achievements in particular – the transition of IT infrastructure in Belgium to our common platform and the closure of the acquisition of Hof Hoorneman Bankiers. Both have taken Herculean efforts to bring to successful completion.