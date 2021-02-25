IDEX Biometrics – Interim report for the fourth quarter and preliminary result of 2020
The report and an updated company presentation are enclosed in pdf files.
Fourth Quarter and Preliminary Full Year Financial Results
o Fourth quarter 2020 revenue was $598 thousand compared to $71 thousand in the fourth quarter 2019 as revenue begins to accelerate
o Full year 2020 revenue was $1.1 million, including $1 million in product revenue, compared to $159 thousand in product revenue in 2019
o Fourth quarter and full year gross margins(*) were 70% and 75%, respectively
o 2020 Adjusted Operating Expenses(**) were $21.4 million, a decrease of $4.9 million or 19% compared to $26.3 million in 2019
o Net loss narrowed to $26.8 million in 2020 from $32.4 million in 2019
o Ended the year with $7.3 million in cash and raised $26.1 million, net of fees, in a private placement on February 15, 2021
o IDEX was approved to list on the Nasdaq and expects to begin trading on March 1, 2021 under ticker IDBA
Commercial and Market Updates
o After securing an initial order in the third quarter, IDEX received an additional production order for TrustedBio sensors from a tier 1 card manufacturer in late 2020 that will be incorporated in a card available to financial institutions early 2021
o Achieved an additional China UnionPay (CUP) certification for dual interface biometric payment cards with its partner Goldpac. This is the second certification with a card manufacturer on the CUP network
o IDEX’s sensor was featured by our partner, CTD, in the first trial of a fingerprint card for a digital RMB hardware wallet in a trial by Postal Savings Bank of China. The DCEP digital currency initiative in China represents a large market opportunity beyond the traditional payment card market.
o Continued to expand its strategic partnerships and added a third global payment network to deliver its fingerprint sensors and related biometric solutions
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare