 

IDEX Biometrics – Interim report for the fourth quarter and preliminary result of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 07:55  |  58   |   |   

The report and an updated company presentation are enclosed in pdf files.

Fourth Quarter and Preliminary Full Year Financial Results
o            Fourth quarter 2020 revenue was $598 thousand compared to $71 thousand in the fourth quarter 2019 as revenue begins to accelerate
o            Full year 2020 revenue was $1.1 million, including $1 million in product revenue, compared to $159 thousand in product revenue in 2019
o            Fourth quarter and full year gross margins(*) were 70% and 75%, respectively
o            2020 Adjusted Operating Expenses(**) were $21.4 million, a decrease of $4.9 million or 19% compared to $26.3 million in 2019
o            Net loss narrowed to $26.8 million in 2020 from $32.4 million in 2019
o            Ended the year with $7.3 million in cash and raised $26.1 million, net of fees, in a private placement on February 15, 2021 
o            IDEX was approved to list on the Nasdaq and expects to begin trading on March 1, 2021 under ticker IDBA

Commercial and Market Updates
o            After securing an initial order in the third quarter, IDEX received an additional production order for TrustedBio sensors from a tier 1 card manufacturer in late 2020 that will be incorporated in a card available to financial institutions early 2021
o            Achieved an additional China UnionPay (CUP) certification for dual interface biometric payment cards with its partner Goldpac. This is the second certification with a card manufacturer on the CUP network
o            IDEX’s sensor was featured by our partner, CTD, in the first trial of a fingerprint card for a digital RMB hardware wallet in a trial by Postal Savings Bank of China.  The DCEP digital currency initiative in China represents a large market opportunity beyond the traditional payment card market. 
o            Continued to expand its strategic partnerships and added a third global payment network to deliver its fingerprint sensors and related biometric solutions

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IDEX Biometrics – Interim report for the fourth quarter and preliminary result of 2020 The report and an updated company presentation are enclosed in pdf files. Fourth Quarter and Preliminary Full Year Financial Resultso            Fourth quarter 2020 revenue was $598 thousand compared to $71 thousand in the fourth quarter 2019 as …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Complete Vaccine ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:50 Uhr
Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX Biometrics 24 February 2021
24.02.21
IDEX Biometrics ADSs to be Listed on Nasdaq as of 1 March
23.02.21
Registration of new shares in IDEX Biometrics 23 February 2021
16.02.21
Disclosure of Holding in IDEX Biometrics 16 Feb 2021
16.02.21
Successful Completion of Private Placement of 83.2 million Shares, Raising NOK 229 million ($27.5 million) in IDEX Biometrics
15.02.21
IDEX Biometrics ASA - Contemplated Private Placement and Trading Update
15.02.21
IDEX Biometrics’ Sensors Featured in Digital RMB Hardware Wallet Trials by the Postal Savings Bank of China
12.02.21
China UnionPay Awards Second LOA to Biometric Payment Card Featuring IDEX Biometrics’ Fingerprint Sensor & Biometric Technology
08.02.21
IDEX Biometrics Expands Landmark Partnership with Global Payment Solutions Provider to Include Joint Marketing and Sales
02.02.21
IDEX Biometrics & Tongxin Microelectronics Collaboration Achieves Second China UnionPay Certification

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
17
biometrische Zahlungskarte