 

Vow ASA Contemplating spin off and subsequent listing of Vow Green Metals

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 07:44  |  63   |   |   

Inspired by strong interest for Vow’s solutions for the metallurgical industry, a growing demand for industry decarbonising and recent strategic agreements, Vow ASA is currently contemplating to spin off Vow Green Metals as a new and separate entity.

Vow Green Metals will build, own, and operate plants that produce high value biocarbon and CO2 neutral gas for metallurgical industries. The company’s shares will be distributed to current Vow shareholders, and the company will aim for listing before summer of 2021.

“With the launch of Vow Green Metals, we will be accelerating the green transition in the metallurgical industry, as our biocarbon will replace fossil coke as a reducing agent in metallurgical processes. We will also produce CO2 neutral gas and other low-carbon fuels”, says Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

Vow Green Metals’ first plant is currently being planned at Follum in Eastern Norway for completion in 2022, pending financing and final investment decision. Vow has already secured agreements with forest owner Viken Skog and municipal waste company Lindum to supply forest waste and waste wood respectively as feedstock, and agreements with metals giant Elkem and district heating company Vardar to deliver biocarbon and CO2 neutral gas.

The plant at Follum will be designed and built by Vow, which will also provide the processing equipment. This will add between NOK 200 million and NOK 250 million to Vow ASA’s Landbased order backlog when the new company is spun off and listed.

“Demand for biocarbon is expected to increase significantly in the next few years, driven partly by increasing CO2 taxation and corporate net zero strategies. The demand for biocarbon in Norway alone is estimated at 400 000 tonnes annually by 2030. For comparison, initial capacity at Follum will be 10 000 tonnes per year. Our plans for Vow Green Metals include further expansion in the Nordics as well as larger production facilities to meet industry needs across Europe,” Badin says.

He notes that in addition to Elkem, Vow has recently signed co-operation agreements with ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel producer, the global energy company Repsol and Betula Energy, a start-up company in Norway.

According to earlier plans and announcements from Vow, the Follum plant and the company’s biocarbon initiatives were part of Vow Industries. This is a separate legal entity, which will remain wholly owned and part of Vow ASA, and act as an incubator for other potential spin-offs in the future.


For further queries, please contact:
Henrik Badin - CEO Vow ASA
Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA
In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our advanced technology and world leading solutions purify wastewater and convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries, which as part of their own transition are looking for low carbon fuels, carbon neutral energy, decarbonised gas, and biocarbon.

We have delivered technology to a wide range of industries for many years. Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented, and thoroughly documented, and our capabilities are well proven in concrete projects and deliveries.

In 2020, Vow established Vow Industries. This subsidiary will build, own, and operate plants that deliver industry decarbonisation as a service, thereby accelerating the green transition within waste and biomass valorisation and energy production.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vow ASA Contemplating spin off and subsequent listing of Vow Green Metals Inspired by strong interest for Vow’s solutions for the metallurgical industry, a growing demand for industry decarbonising and recent strategic agreements, Vow ASA is currently contemplating to spin off Vow Green Metals as a new and separate …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Complete Vaccine ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:41 Uhr
Vow ASA: Second half and full year 2020 : Fifth consecutive year of growth, record high performance within Cruise projects
19.02.21
Vow ASA: Vow second half 2020 : Invitation to online presentation with Q&A session on 25 February 2021
11.02.21
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and Betula Energy aim for biocarbon production in Bamble in Norway
11.02.21
Vow ASA: Vow ASA og Betula Energy AS sikter mot biokarbonproduksjon i Bamble kommune
03.02.21
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
02.02.21
Vow ASA: Signed LoI with Elkem to deliver biocarbon from Follum plant
28.01.21
Vow ASA: Notification of trade - primary insider
28.01.21
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and Arcelor Mittal join forces to build biogas plant in Luxembourg

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
111
Empfehlung vom Aktionär