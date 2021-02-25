 

DGAP-News MPC Capital publishes Annual Report 2020 and positions itself for further growth through sustainable investments

MPC Capital publishes Annual Report 2020 and positions itself for further growth through sustainable investments

25.02.2021 / 08:00
MPC Capital publishes Annual Report 2020 and positions itself for further growth through sustainable investments

- Revenue increases to EUR 50.5 million, slight improvement in EBT to EUR 1.3 million

- Corporate structure focusing on strongly growing market for sustainable investments

- Outlook for 2021: proportionate consolidation of joint ventures leading to lower revenue level at significantly improved profitability

- Management Board of MPC Capital AG reduced to three members


Hamburg, 25 February 2021 - The Hamburg based asset and investment manager MPC Capital AG (Deutsche Börse, Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) today publishes its Annual Report 2020. The figures show increased consolidated revenue for the past year of around EUR 50.5 million (2019: EUR 46.8 million) thanks to a rebound in transaction business in the second half.

MPC Capital generated revenue of EUR 37.1 million from recurring management services in the 2020 financial year (2019: EUR 39.2 million). The reduced level of management fees was due to a further decline of the retail business and the first-time proportionate consolidation of joint venture companies in the Shipping segment. In particular, the Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel Ship Management joint venture, newly created in 2020, has been included in the consolidated financial statements using the proportionate consolidation method since October 2020.

Income from transaction services doubled to EUR 10.7 million (2019: EUR 5.3 million) as a result of a marked uptick in transaction activity in the second half of 2020. It especially comprised transactions in the Real Estate and Renewable Energies segments, and in the second half of 2020 also increasingly in the Shipping segment. The overall volume of transactions managed by MPC Capital in 2020 came to EUR 1.1 billion. Assets under management (AUM) on behalf of institutional investors rose to EUR 3.6 billion (2019: EUR 3.5 billion). Including discontinued retail business, total AUM came to EUR 4.4 billion (2019: EUR 4.5 billion).

08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: MPC Capital veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020 und positioniert sich für weiteres Wachstum durch nachhaltige Investments (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: MPC Capital veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020 und positioniert sich für weiteres Wachstum durch nachhaltige Investments
18.02.21
DGAP-News: MPC Capital: ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland kauft erstes Projekt an (deutsch)
18.02.21
DGAP-News: MPC Capital: ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland kauft erstes Projekt an
18.02.21
DGAP-News: MPC Capital: ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland fund acquires first project
04.02.21
MPC Capital startet gemeinsam mit Universal-Investment den ESG Core Wohnimmobilienfonds mit einem Zielvolumen von 300 Millionen Euro
04.02.21
MPC Capital launches ESG Core residential real estate fund with a target volume of EUR 300 million together with Universal-Investment

24.02.21
1.342
MPC - jetzt geht`s wieder aufwärts!