 

DGAP-News Krones AG: Krones publishes preliminary figures for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.02.2021, 08:00  |  54   |   |   

DGAP-News: Krones AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Krones AG: Krones publishes preliminary figures for 2020

25.02.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Krones AG!
Long
Basispreis 70,80€
Hebel 12,02
Ask 0,66
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 82,84€
Hebel 10,40
Ask 0,72
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Corporate News Release

25 February 2021

Krones publishes preliminary figures for 2020

- Krones' consolidated revenue fell in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic by 16.1% to €3.32 billion.

- Order intake was also significantly affected by corona and, at €3.31 billion, was 19.0% lower than in 2019. However, the fourth quarter showed first positive signs of improvement.

- Krones' profitability was impacted by one-time expenses of €72 million for capacity adjustments. EBITDA decreased from €227.3 million to €133.2 million. The EBITDA margin was 4.0% (previous year: 5.7%). Excluding these one-off effects, the EBITDA margin was 6.2% (previous year: 6.6%).

- Krones generated free cash flow of €221.3 million in 2020 (previous year: -€94.4 million).

- This year, based on the current situation, Krones expects business to pick up slightly and forecasts revenue growth of 2.5% to 3.5% and an improvement in the EBITDA margin to between 6.5% and 7.5% in 2021.

Krones, the leading manufacturer of filling and packaging technology, slightly exceeded its most recently outlook according to the preliminary figures for 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, revenue fell 16.1% year-on-year, from €3,958.9 million to €3,322.7 million. This is a slightly smaller revenue shortfall than the 17% decrease forecast in early November 2020.

The uncertain general economic situation in 2020 burdened investment confidence among Krones' customers. This affected the company's order intake, primarily in the first half of the year. The contract value of orders increased significantly in the third and especially in the fourth quarter. Over the full year 2020, order intake was down 19.0% year-on-year, from €4,083.5 million to €3,307.1 million. At the end of 2020, Krones had an order backlog of €1.21 billion (previous year: €1.39 billion).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Krones....wie ist der Stand in Pinkofen?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Krones AG: Krones publishes preliminary figures for 2020 DGAP-News: Krones AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results Krones AG: Krones publishes preliminary figures for 2020 25.02.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.   Corporate News Release 25 February 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: q.beyond stärkt Cyber-Security-Angebot mit Partnerschaft zu Northwave
DGAP-Adhoc: ATOSS Software AG: Geplante Privatplatzierung von Aktien an der ATOSS Software AG aus dem Kreis der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Prognose für 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG berichtet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ATOSS Software AG: Planned private placement of shares of ATOSS Software AG by member of the ...
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Further increase in the gross margin in January 2021 and the course in February 2021
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Erfolgreiches Jahr 2020 - Postpaid und waipu.tv auch in Q4 stark wachsend - Ausblick ...
DGAP-Adhoc: DEFAMA verkauft Fachmarktzentrum Bleicherode
9 Kilometer Bohrungen geplant - United Lithium erwartet Übernahme des Bergby-Projektes in Schweden
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I schließt überzeichnete Privatplatzierung ab
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat eine Investition in Arweave getätigt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps System der 3. Generation zur Herstellung von blauem ...
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Teilnahme an kommenden Investoren-Konferenzen bekannt
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:36 Uhr
Krones schreibt 2020 wegen Corona Verluste
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Krones AG: Krones veröffentlicht Vorabzahlen für 2020 (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Krones AG: Krones veröffentlicht Vorabzahlen für 2020
19.02.21
Maschinenbau verzeichnet größten Exporteinbruch seit Finanzkrise
17.02.21
DZ BANK belässt KRONES AG auf 'Kaufen'
16.02.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank hebt Ziel für Krones auf 82 Euro - 'Add'
16.02.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS hebt Ziel für Krones auf 89 Euro - 'Buy'
16.02.21
BAADER BANK belässt KRONES AG auf 'Add'
16.02.21
UBS belässt KRONES AG auf 'Buy'
15.02.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt KRONES AG auf 'Hold'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
57
Krones....wie ist der Stand in Pinkofen?
16.10.20
173
Krones...eine unterbewertete MDAX Perle !?!