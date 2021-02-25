DGAP-News: Krones AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results Krones AG: Krones publishes preliminary figures for 2020 25.02.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News Release

25 February 2021

Krones publishes preliminary figures for 2020

- Krones' consolidated revenue fell in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic by 16.1% to €3.32 billion.

- Order intake was also significantly affected by corona and, at €3.31 billion, was 19.0% lower than in 2019. However, the fourth quarter showed first positive signs of improvement.

- Krones' profitability was impacted by one-time expenses of €72 million for capacity adjustments. EBITDA decreased from €227.3 million to €133.2 million. The EBITDA margin was 4.0% (previous year: 5.7%). Excluding these one-off effects, the EBITDA margin was 6.2% (previous year: 6.6%).

- Krones generated free cash flow of €221.3 million in 2020 (previous year: -€94.4 million).

- This year, based on the current situation, Krones expects business to pick up slightly and forecasts revenue growth of 2.5% to 3.5% and an improvement in the EBITDA margin to between 6.5% and 7.5% in 2021.

Krones, the leading manufacturer of filling and packaging technology, slightly exceeded its most recently outlook according to the preliminary figures for 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, revenue fell 16.1% year-on-year, from €3,958.9 million to €3,322.7 million. This is a slightly smaller revenue shortfall than the 17% decrease forecast in early November 2020.

The uncertain general economic situation in 2020 burdened investment confidence among Krones' customers. This affected the company's order intake, primarily in the first half of the year. The contract value of orders increased significantly in the third and especially in the fourth quarter. Over the full year 2020, order intake was down 19.0% year-on-year, from €4,083.5 million to €3,307.1 million. At the end of 2020, Krones had an order backlog of €1.21 billion (previous year: €1.39 billion).