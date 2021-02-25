 

JPMorgan Chase and the Sutton Trust Launch £4.8 Million Bursary Fund for University Students

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 08:00  |  41   |   |   

JPMorgan Chase and the Sutton Trust today announced the launch of a nearly £4.8 million endowment fund to improve the access to employability opportunities for underserved, low-income and BME (Black and Minority Ethnic) university students in the UK, starting with 350 students in the next ten years.

This new commitment will provide students with bursaries to help them access critical enrichment opportunities and improve their employability. The bursaries will help finance opportunities like internships, study abroad programmes, volunteering experiences, additional courses or training, and essential living costs – including accommodation, subsistence and study materials.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu JP Morgan Chase!
Long
Basispreis 136,70€
Hebel 8,73
Ask 1,45
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 170,11€
Hebel 8,66
Ask 1,39
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

To help boost social mobility for underserved students, the Sutton Trust will build a pipeline of diverse talent for in-demand jobs leading to well-paying career pathways. Around 60% of the bursaries will be targeted at Black and Minority Ethnic students, to reflect the additional barriers that these students face.

The Sutton Trust published today new research, which found that the number of students not taking part in work experience or studying abroad was up by more than half, from 23% pre-pandemic to 37%. In addition, almost two-thirds (64%) of students from working-class backgrounds said they were living at home this term, and have been consequently locked out of a full university experience and all the enrichment and growth opportunities it presents.

The new £4.8 million bursary fund aims to help mitigate the gap in employability outcomes, between students who have access to activities, experiences and courses and those who do not. The gap has been highlighted and exacerbated by the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the employability of university students from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds - including Sutton Trust alumni currently in university – by helping them access bursaries of up to £5,000.

The application process for the bursaries will start this summer and cover students’ participation in a wide range of activities and events beyond their core academic course. Bursaries will be offered in every academic year.

The endowment - which was funded by the firm’s Investment Banking and Asset Management divisions - leverages JPMorgan Chase’s expertise and reach to help boost the social mobility of underserved university students. It will be run by the Sutton Trust and managed at no cost by J.P. Morgan Private Bank, with the goal of creating a lasting endowment of at least 20 years.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JPMorgan Chase and the Sutton Trust Launch £4.8 Million Bursary Fund for University Students JPMorgan Chase and the Sutton Trust today announced the launch of a nearly £4.8 million endowment fund to improve the access to employability opportunities for underserved, low-income and BME (Black and Minority Ethnic) university students in the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Joby Aviation to List on NYSE Through Merger With Reinvent Technology Partners
Fisker and Foxconn Set to Collaborate on Electric Vehicle Project
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:20 Uhr
Mega-Jackpot-Aktie: Um diese KRYPTO-ÖL-AKTIE wird jetzt sehr schnell ein echter Hype entstehen!
24.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow wieder auf Rekordjagd
24.02.21
Aktien New York: Dow wieder auf Rekordjagd - Nasdaq dreht ins Plus
24.02.21
Aktien Europa Schluss: Auf Erholungskurs
24.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Nasdaq weiter auf Talfahrt - Zinssorgen bleiben
23.02.21
JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020
23.02.21
ROUNDUP: ElringKlinger spürt Corona-Folgen - Erholung im Schlussquartal
23.02.21
ROUNDUP: Knorr-Bremse wagt ersten Blick auf 2020 - Aktie gibt nach
20.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 07/21
17.02.21
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Declares Quarterly Coupon on Alerian MLP Index ETN

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
39
JP Morgan versucht auszubrechen!