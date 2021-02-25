JPMorgan Chase and the Sutton Trust Launch £4.8 Million Bursary Fund for University Students

This new commitment will provide students with bursaries to help them access critical enrichment opportunities and improve their employability. The bursaries will help finance opportunities like internships, study abroad programmes, volunteering experiences, additional courses or training, and essential living costs – including accommodation, subsistence and study materials.

JPMorgan Chase and the Sutton Trust today announced the launch of a nearly £4.8 million endowment fund to improve the access to employability opportunities for underserved, low-income and BME (Black and Minority Ethnic) university students in the UK, starting with 350 students in the next ten years.

To help boost social mobility for underserved students, the Sutton Trust will build a pipeline of diverse talent for in-demand jobs leading to well-paying career pathways. Around 60% of the bursaries will be targeted at Black and Minority Ethnic students, to reflect the additional barriers that these students face.

The Sutton Trust published today new research, which found that the number of students not taking part in work experience or studying abroad was up by more than half, from 23% pre-pandemic to 37%. In addition, almost two-thirds (64%) of students from working-class backgrounds said they were living at home this term, and have been consequently locked out of a full university experience and all the enrichment and growth opportunities it presents.

The new £4.8 million bursary fund aims to help mitigate the gap in employability outcomes, between students who have access to activities, experiences and courses and those who do not. The gap has been highlighted and exacerbated by the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the employability of university students from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds - including Sutton Trust alumni currently in university – by helping them access bursaries of up to £5,000.

The application process for the bursaries will start this summer and cover students’ participation in a wide range of activities and events beyond their core academic course. Bursaries will be offered in every academic year.

The endowment - which was funded by the firm’s Investment Banking and Asset Management divisions - leverages JPMorgan Chase’s expertise and reach to help boost the social mobility of underserved university students. It will be run by the Sutton Trust and managed at no cost by J.P. Morgan Private Bank, with the goal of creating a lasting endowment of at least 20 years.