 

Van Lanschot Kempen launches share buy-back programme to fund remuneration policy and share plans

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 25 February 2021

On 25 February 2021, Van Lanschot Kempen will start the repurchase of up to 400,000 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares). At the closing price of 24 February 2021, the programme will cost €8.9 million. It will serve to cover the depositary receipts to be allocated to employees under the existing remuneration policy and share plans.

The share buy-back programme will end on the day before the publication of Van Lanschot Kempen’s 2021 annual figures, or sooner if the maximum number of repurchased shares is reached before then.

Van Lanschot Kempen has tasked ING with the implementation of its share buy-back programme. ING will make its trading decisions independently of Van Lanschot Kempen. Updates on the share buy-back programme will be announced in press releases and on the Van Lanschot Kempen website on a weekly basis on Share buy-back programmes.

About Van Lanschot Kempen
 Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer 
 This is an announcement pursuant to Article 5, paragraph 1, of Regulation (EU) Nr. 596/2014.

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

Attachment




