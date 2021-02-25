 

Subsea 7 announces new loan facility

Luxembourg – 25 February 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced that, on 24 February 2021, the Group entered into a $500 million five-year amortising loan facility backed by a $400 million guarantee from UK Export Finance.

The Group has a two-year availability period during which to draw on the facility, and the facility has a five-year tenor which commences at the end of the availability period or when the facility is fully drawn, if earlier.

The facility can be used for general corporate purposes, including to provide working capital financing for services provided from the UK. The facility is guaranteed by Subsea 7 S.A.

John Evans, Subsea 7’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “This flexible $500 million loan facility diversifies our sources of liquidity and supports our strategy of proactive participation in the Energy Transition.”

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry.  We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

