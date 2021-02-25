 

Van Lanschot Kempen releases Annual Report 2020

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 25 February 2021

Van Lanschot Kempen today publishes its integrated Annual Report 2020. The report offers shareholders and other stakeholders a comprehensive view of Van Lanschot Kempen’s performance in 2020 and added value as an independent, specialised wealth manager. This year, for the first time, the report was prepared in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

The full annual report – consisting of the directors’ report, the annual accounts, the remuneration report and other appendices, can be downloaded from the website: www.vanlanschotkempen.com/results.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
For additional information, go to www.vanlanschotkempen.com/financial.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR
30 April 2021                      Publication of 2021 first-quarter trading update
27 May 2021                       General meeting
1 June 2021                        Ex-dividend date
9 June 2021                        2020 dividend payment date – first tranche
26 August 2021                   Publication half-year results 2021

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
 Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Important legal information  and cautionary note on forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements on future events and developments. These forward-looking statements are based on the current insights, information and assumptions of Van Lanschot Kempen’s management about known and unknown risks, developments and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are subject to such risks, developments and uncertainties which by their very nature fall outside the control of Van Lanschot Kempen and its management. 

Actual results, performances and circumstances may differ considerably from these forward-looking statements as a result of risks, developments and uncertainties relating to, but not limited to, (a) estimates of income growth, (b) costs, (c) the macroeconomic and business climate, (d) political and market trends, (e) interest rates and currency exchange rates, (f) behaviour of clients, competitors, investors and counterparties, (g) the implementation of Van Lanschot Kempen’s strategy, (h) actions taken by supervisory and regulatory authorities and private entities, (i) changes in law and taxation, (j) changes in ownership that could affect the future availability of capital, (k) changes in credit ratings and (l) evolution and economic and societal impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Van Lanschot Kempen cautions that forward-looking statements in this press release are only valid on the specific dates on which they are expressed, and accepts no responsibility or obligation to revise or update any information, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason. 

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action. 

Elements of this press release contain information about Van Lanschot Kempen NV and/or Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management NV within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of EU Regulation No. 596/2014.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

Attachment




Wertpapier


