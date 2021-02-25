HiPay confirms its growth potential and records a strong increase in revenues in Q4 2020 (+37%)
- Annual revenue1 grown by +31% compared to 2019, for a payment volume increased by +43%, to 5.6 billion euros.
- HiPay benefited from the acceleration of online commerce, both in France and in Europe.
February 25, 2021: HiPay, the fintech specializing in omnichannel payment solutions, announces its 2020 revenue.
|millions euros
|2020
|2019
|Var. %
|Fourth Quarter
|Payments volume
|1 751
|1 199
|+ 46 %
|Revenue1
|13,5
|9,9
|+ 37 %
|Year
|Payments volume
|5 565
|3 893
|+ 43 %
|Revenue1
|45,7
|34,9
|+ 31 %
The sales momentum is accelerating, driven by an exceptional environment
