HiPay confirms its growth potential and records a strong increase in revenues in Q4 2020 (+37%) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 25.02.2021, 08:00 | 32 | 0 | 0 25.02.2021, 08:00 | HiPay confirms its growth potential and records a strong increase in revenues in Q4 2020 (+37%) Annual revenue 1 grown by +31% compared to 2019, for a payment volume increased by +43% , to 5.6 billion euros.

HiPay benefited from the acceleration of online commerce, both in France and in Europe. February 25, 2021: HiPay, the fintech specializing in omnichannel payment solutions, announces its 2020 revenue. millions euros 2020 2019 Var. % Fourth Quarter Payments volume 1 751 1 199 + 46 % Revenue1 13,5 9,9 + 37 % Year Payments volume 5 565 3 893 + 43 % Revenue1 45,7 34,9 + 31 % The sales momentum is accelerating, driven by an exceptional environment



