 

Live mode in New QuizDuel scales up in Germany

- MAG expands the rollout of New QuizDuel's new live trivia mode to a considerably larger audience in Germany.

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Interactive announces today that the new live mode in New QuizDuel in Germany will be made available to a greatly expanded audience.

In December, technical tests of the new game mode began on a smaller scale in the game's largest market, Germany, and have gradually scaled up since then. The new game mode consists of live quizzes with a host and is designed together with Primetime, which was acquired by MAG in the fall of 2020.

The live mode will primarily be monetized through sponsorship campaigns, a financing model that Primetime uses. From March, the game mode will be operated commercially and several sponsorship deals have already been signed.

"During February, we have fine-tuned both technology and show format and are ready to launch the live mode in March. A number of sponsorship agreements are already in place, based on the scaling that's already been carried out in February. At present, the live mode is available to around 200,000 German players and we estimate that more than one million Germans will have the opportunity to play these live shows before the end of March", says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG Interactive.

The new live mode will first launch in Germany, then subsequently in Switzerland and Austria.

About MAG Interactive 
MAG Interactive is a leading mobile game developer focused on casual social games. With passionate, creative teams and a data-driven business model, MAG delivers world-class gaming experiences to millions of players worldwide. MAG specializes in word games and trivia, with a portfolio of titles including New QuizDuel, Wordzee, Primetime, Word Bubbles, Ruzzle, Word Domination and WordBrain, that have been downloaded over 350 million times. MAG has studios in Stockholm and Brighton and was listed in 2017 on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker MAGI. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Advisor to MAG Interactive. Email: info@fnca.se. Telephone: +46 (0)8-528 00 399. For more information visit www.maginteractive.com

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:
Tove Bengtsson / Marketing Communications Manager / +46 (0)72-220 73 22 / tove.bengtsson@maginteractive.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mag-interactive/r/live-mode-in-new-quizduel-scales-up-in-germany,c3295060

 



