 

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Names DeAille Tam as Asia's Best Female Chef 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 08:30  |  28   |   |   

SHANGHAI, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeAille Tam, executive chef and co-founder of Obscura in Shanghai, has won the title of Asia's Best Female Chef 2021, sponsored by Cinco Jotas.

William Drew, Director of Content at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "DeAille Tam is an enterprising chef whose creative flair, progressive approach and deep understanding of China's culinary traditions is inspiring the next generation."  

DeAille Tam, executive chef and co-founder of Obscura in Shanghai, has won the title of Asia’s Best Female Chef 2021, sponsored by Cinco Jotas

Prior to opening Obscura in Shanghai, China, Tam and her husband – co-founder and chef Simon Wong – embarked on a year-long journey to research the country's diverse cuisines and regions. Inspired by their travels, the pair crafted a menu that celebrates China's culinary heritage in a contemporary context.

Obscura is set within Shanghai's three-storey Tang Xiang Cultural Space, home to a private collection of ancient Chinese treasures. Embracing the Chinese traditions of food, wine, tea and incense, Obscura presents elegant interpretations of classic Chinese flavours.

Born in Hong Kong, Tam relocated with her family to Canada at age 10. After graduating high school, she pursued a degree in engineering. While at university, she discovered a passion for cooking and dropped out of university to embark on a new gastronomic journey. Tam enrolled in the culinary program at George Brown College in Toronto and eventually earned a post-graduate degree in Italian cuisine.

Returning to Hong Kong in 2014, Tam began working at the much-lauded Bo Innovation under the tutelage of acclaimed chef Alvin Leung. Two years later, Leung appointed Tam and Wong as co-executive chefs to launch Bo Shanghai at Five on the Bund, a sister restaurant to the Hong Kong outlet. Tam distinguished herself as the first female chef in Mainland China to earn a Michelin star when Bo Shanghai achieved that status in 2018.

Accepting the honour of being named Asia's Best Female Chef, Tam says: "This award marks a major milestone in my career. I am humbled that many industry leaders who I admire have followed my evolution in this industry. I hope to be able to inspire others to pursue their passion."

Tam's achievements will be honoured during the online ceremony for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2021, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, on Thursday, 25th March, from 4.30pm (HKT/SG) and broadcast to a global audience via Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Facebook and the 50 Best Restaurants TV YouTube channel.

Asias50Best_Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441575/Asia_50_Best_Restaurants.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441574/Asias50Best_Logo.jpg

Contact: CatchOn, A Finn Partners Company, Email: asias50best@finnpartners.com, phone: +852 2566 8988



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Names DeAille Tam as Asia's Best Female Chef 2021 SHANGHAI, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - DeAille Tam, executive chef and co-founder of Obscura in Shanghai, has won the title of Asia's Best Female Chef 2021, sponsored by Cinco Jotas. William Drew, Director of Content at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
Wearable Technology Market Expected to Exceed $74 Billion By 2026 As Wellness Craze Kicks into High ...
Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Weizmann Institute of Science establish ...
VivoPower named Official Battery Technology Partner for Tottenham Hotspur
SmartKem, Inc. Raises $24.6 Million and Completes Reverse Acquisition
Hospitality Industry Benefit from Integrated Communication Platforms in Cloud PBX Market, Need for Expanding Business Reach Drives Adoption: TMR
EQT Private Equity to sell Innovyze
Swissbit appoints Kenichiro Tomomori as Representative Director in Japan
New FDI World Dental Federation global survey reveals that two-thirds of countries are not allowing ...
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Delta Air Lines Taps IBM for Cloud Expertise and Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Platform
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Locus Robotics Announces $150 Million In Series E Funding, Bringing Its Valuation To $1 Billion
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods