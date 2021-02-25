WESTPAY PUBLISHES ANNUAL REPORT FOR 2020
Westpay’s annual report for 2020 is now available on www.investor.westpay.se
Westpay’s annual report for 2020 has today been published on the company’s website and is attached to this release.
For the full report, please follow the link:
https://investor.westpay.se/financial-reports-2020/annual-report-2020
For additional information, please contact:
Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se
Lars Levin, CFO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-8966 404
Email: lars.levin@westpay.se
Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank,
phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
Attachments
