 

Vestjysk Bank A/S refinances hybrid core capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 08:40  |  33   |   |   


Finanstilsynet
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

February 25, 2021


Vestjysk Bank A/S refinances hybrid core capital
Vestjysk Bank A/S hereby announces that the bank has issued DKK 50 million in hybrid core capital effective on March 12, 2021.

The issue has a perpetual structure with the possibility for early redemption after 5 years and has a fixed coupon of 4,75% pro anno during the first 5 years. The issue has the ISIN code DK0030484118.
The issue is part of the ongoing process of optimising the capital structure. On March 28, 2021, the proceeds will be used to redeem the existing hybrid loan originally issued by Den Jyske Sparekasse with the ISIN code DK0030298088. 

Any questions to this announcement must be directed to Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO, at tel. (+45) 96 63 21 04.


Vestjysk Bank A/S

Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO

Vestjysk Bank A/S
Torvet 4-5
DK-7620 Lemvig
Telephone +45 96 63 20 00

CVR-nr. 34 63 13 28
www.vestjyskbank.dk




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vestjysk Bank A/S refinances hybrid core capital FinanstilsynetNasdaq Copenhagen A/S February 25, 2021 Vestjysk Bank A/S refinances hybrid core capital Vestjysk Bank A/S hereby announces that the bank has issued DKK 50 million in hybrid core capital effective on March …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Complete Vaccine ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S
23.02.21
Vestjysk Bank’s Annual Report 2020
29.01.21
Total number of voting rights and capital in Vestjysk Bank A/S