



Finanstilsynet

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

February 25, 2021





Vestjysk Bank A/S refinances hybrid core capital

Vestjysk Bank A/S hereby announces that the bank has issued DKK 50 million in hybrid core capital effective on March 12, 2021.

The issue has a perpetual structure with the possibility for early redemption after 5 years and has a fixed coupon of 4,75% pro anno during the first 5 years. The issue has the ISIN code DK0030484118.

The issue is part of the ongoing process of optimising the capital structure. On March 28, 2021, the proceeds will be used to redeem the existing hybrid loan originally issued by Den Jyske Sparekasse with the ISIN code DK0030298088.

Any questions to this announcement must be directed to Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO, at tel. (+45) 96 63 21 04.





Vestjysk Bank A/S

Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO

Vestjysk Bank A/S

Torvet 4-5

DK-7620 Lemvig

Telephone +45 96 63 20 00

CVR-nr. 34 63 13 28

www.vestjyskbank.dk