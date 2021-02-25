 

LIDDS and Pharmidea signs manufacturing agreement

UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that a collaboration agreement has been signed with the R&D and Production company PharmIdea SIA in Riga, Latvia. PharmIdea focuses on anti-cancer drugs and sterile formulations. The collaboration enables LIDDS to expand the manufacturing of new product candidates, e.g. including biomolecules and cytostatics, in addition to the already existing collaboration with Recipharm for Liproca Depot.

“We are very pleased to have closed this agreement with a dedicated mid-sized R&D and Production site relatively close to Uppsala and with a long-term experience of production of anti-cancer drugs for European pharmaceutical companies. The agreement allows us to work in parallel with several important product candidates that are close to entering clinical trials,” said Monica Wallter, CEO of LIDDS.

LIDDS is preparing a clinical Phase I trial with intratumoral injections of NZ-TLR9 for treatment of solid tumors in patients with head/neck-, breast cancer, melanoma, sarcomas and lymphomas. The incidence of these cancers is more than 3 million patients yearly.

The development of the NZ-TLR9 formulation will be the first project within the collaboration between LIDDS and PharmIdea.

“LIDDS has an exciting drug delivery technology, NanoZolid, that suits very well with the anti-cancer profile and the collaboration strategy of PharmIdea. LIDDS has already performed several clinical trials for various indications which is impressive and very promising for the future,” said Vitalijs Skrivelis, CEO of PharmIdea.

 

Monica Wallter, CEO, +46 (0)737 07 09 22, e-mail: monica.wallter@liddspharma.com

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology: NanoZolid. NanoZolid is superior to any drug delivery technology in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS shares are listed on Nasdaq First North (LIDDS). Redeye AB is the Certified Adviser to LIDDS (+46 (0) 8 121 576 90, email: certifiedadviser@redeye.se) For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.




08:45 Uhr
LIDDS Interim report January – December 2020
24.02.21
LIDDS files patent application for method to treat brain cancer with intratumoral depot injections
04.02.21
European Urology Focus has accepted a scientific article describing LIDDS Phase IIb study results with Liproca Depot