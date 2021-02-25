PANTAFLIX Studios successfully completes filming of the second season of the hit series DAS INTERNAT - 24 new episodes to be shown on Joyn from 19 April onwards

- After success of first season, Joyn doubles episodes in season 2

- Joyn will show three new episodes per week free of charge from 19 April 2021 onwards

- PANTAFLIX Studios has expanded the cast of the influencer series with well-known personalities



Munich, 25 February 2021. PANTAFLIX AG (WKN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) provides great joy among fans of the hit series DAS INTERNAT. PANTAFLIX Studios today successfully completed the filming of the second season of the Joyn Original, observing the highest health and hygiene standards. Despite the difficult conditions caused by the coronavirus, the team produced a total of 24 episodes in six weeks, twice as many episodes as in the first season. So fans of DAS INTERNAT can look forward to a season in XXL format. From 19 April 2021, the streaming provider Joyn will show three new episodes of the 24-part season every week. The innovative series format was developed by PANTAFLIX Studios.

For the second season, PANTAFLIX Studios and Joyn have once again assembled the crème de la crème of the local social media scene: Mario Novembre, Payton.R, Lisa Küppers, Leon Pelz, Marvin Holm, Nathan Goldblat, NikaSofie, Luana Knöll and Chany Dakota slip into their well-known leading roles. In addition, Leoobalys, Lea Mirzanli, Sydney Ramolla and Fionntime join the main cast in the new season. Sonya Kraus is also back in her role as headmistress Mrs Meyer-Stäblein, as is "Herr Anwalt" as Ralf Furr. In addition, the teaching staff of the F.L.Y. is getting a prominent addition with Jana Riva as sports teacher Mrs Kovac.