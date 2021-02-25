 

SERSTECH AB Year-end Report 1 January - 31 December 2020

FULL YEAR GROWTH, Q3 AND Q4 PROFITABLE

Fourth Quarter 2020                                                                               Full Year 2020        
• Net sales: KSEK 5 954 (3 824, +56%)                                                   • Net sales: KSEK  20 488 (18 742, +9%)      
• Profit for the period: KSEK 1 095 (-6 131)                                             • Profit for the period KSEK -6 730 (-15 682)
• Earnings per share SEK 0,02 (-0,09)                                                     • Earnings per share: SEK -0,09 (-0,23)
• Earnings per average number of shares: SEK 0,02 (-0,09)                   • Earnings per average number of shares: SEK -0,10 (-0,24)

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

The last quarter of the year was the second consecutive quarter with both positive cashflow and a positive result. The net sales in Q4 were 56% higher than in the same period in 2019. The full year recorded a growth of 9%, which is a strong number, given that we lost an entire quarter due to the standstill caused by the Corona pandemic. We see a continued strong demand and we remain convinced that our solutions match the needs of our customers well.

Just before the end of the quarter, we received an order of 8.7 MSEK from our OEM partner Anton Paar, which has been marketing a version of our instrument since late 2018. Most of this order will be delivered and invoiced in Q1 2021. Anton Paar is a highly skilled organization, with more than a hundred salespeople, and securing such a big order in only two years bodes well for the future. In general, we can see that our partners take a few years to become successful and since almost all our partners have been added during and after the second half of 2018, we expect sales to continue to grow as the partners gain traction in their respective markets.

Wertpapier


