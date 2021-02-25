 

NORBIT to supply multiple WINGHEAD sonars for marine renewable energy projects

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021   

Trondheim, 25 February 2021: NORBIT ASA, today announces that NORBIT Subsea, part of segment Oceans, has received an order for multiple WINGHEAD sonars from a leading global survey company. The NORBIT WINGHEADs will be installed on an Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) to be used on marine renewable energy projects. The value of the order is approximately NOK 10 million, to be delivered during the second quarter of 2021.

“We are proud to see that a leading global survey company has chosen to base their innovative platform for unmanned surveying on our WINGHEAD sonar system. The integrated USV based solution provides for a cost efficient carbon neutral surveying capability, particularly suited for marine renewable energy projects,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet.

The NORBIT WINGHEAD sonar family targets the higher-end professional market demanding the best possible performance. Furthermore, the integrated WINGHEAD sonar system brings unprecedented professional performance for, among others, seabed mapping, support of seabed infrastructure construction and regular marine engineering asset inspection.

For further queries, please contact:
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company’s business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans is offering tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) is offering connectivity solutions for vehicle identification and tracking, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR) is offering R&D services and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 14 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




