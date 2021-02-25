 

LIDDS Interim report January – December 2020

JANUARY – DECEMBER 2020

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 0.3 (0.0)
  • Operating expenses amounted to MSEK -33.0 (-31.4)
  • Profit/loss before and after tax amounted to MSEK -32.3 (-31.4)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.20 (-1.34)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -27.4 (-31.2)
  • Equity amounted to MSEK 42.8 (15.5) and the debt/equity ratio was 79% (72%)

OCTOBER – DECEMBER 2020

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 0.3 (0.0)
  • Operating expenses amounted to MSEK -12.9 (-8.5)
  • Profit/loss before and after tax amounted to MSEK -12.5 (-8.5)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.42 (-0.36)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -10.1 (-9.8)
  • Equity amounted to MSEK 42.8 (15.5) and the debt/equity ratio was 79% (72%)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FORTH QUARTER 2020

  • Intratumoral injection of NZ-TLR9, NanoZolid formulation of a Toll-Like Receptor 9 (TLR9), results in strong antitumoral efficacy combined with prominent antitumoral immune responses in mouse tumor models. NZ-TLR9 forms an intratumoral depot which releases the TLR9 agonist for least 6 weeks and thus minimizes the need for repeated injections.
  • The warrants programme was finalized in October 2020 and 0.8 percent of the warrants issued was exercised.
  • A newly revised guideline from the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has extended the requirements to a full registration dossier for the conditional market approval (CMA).  LIDDS licensee Jiangxi Puheng Pharma is therefore aiming to submit the application for CMA for the prostate cancer drug candidate Liproca Depot in China during Q1, 2021.
  • A review article in OncoTargets and Therapy journal defines LIDDS as a key player in TLR9 agonist research field and being the only provider having a sustained release product in development.
  • LIDDS announced that the company will apply for a relisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North to Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market in 2021.
  • Nina Herne will assume the role of CEO for LIDDS as from April 19, 2021. Monica Wallter will continue in LIDDS as Senior Adviser.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS FOLLOWING THE END OF THE PERIOD

  • The Phase I study where NanoZolid is combined with docetaxel continues with dose escalation.  New patients are in recruitment to receive injection in solid tumors with new dose of docetaxel.
  • European Urology Focus has accepted a scientific article describing LIDDS Phase IIb study results with Liproca Depot.
  • LIDDS has filed a patent application for local intracranial treatment of brain tumors. The NanoZolid technology enables controlled and sustained release of oncology drugs. Preclinical study has showed that NanoZolid injected as a depot in brain is tolerable and safe.
  • LIDDS has signed a manufacturing agreement for NZ-TLR9 with Pharmidea in Latvia.

  
The interim report is available on the company’s website, go to https://liddspharma.com/investors/#financial-reports

For more information, please contact: 
Monica Wallter, CEO, LIDDS   +46 (0)737 07 09 22  monica.wallter@liddspharma.com

LIDDS AB (PLC) is required to disclose this information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted through the agency of the aforementioned contact, for publication on February 25, 2021 at 08:45 CET.

LIDDS AB (PLC) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid. NanoZolid is a clinically validated drug development technology and is superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens, and also has in-house development projects in the clinical as well as the preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.

Attachment




