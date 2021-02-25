Notifications about the disposal of voting rights (together with the Company's shareholder structure after the change of voting rights)

 

INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – „the Issuer“) submits the received notification of DIM Investments UAB on the disposal of voting rights (attached). The notification is issued in the event of a change in the nature of personal voting rights: DIM Investments UAB exceeded in descending order the limit of 5 percent of the votes of the Issuer's controlled shares, by submitting the request for the redemption of all shares held by DIM Investments UAB.

Additional information:

The Issuer publishes an updated list of shareholders holding or controlling more than 5% of the Issuer's share capital and/or voting rights according to information as of 24 February 2021:

Shareholder name and surname or  company name and legal entity code Number of shares owned Portion of share capital,
and voting rights granted
by owned shares %

 Indirectly held voting rights, % Total votes, %
LJB investments, UAB,
code 300822575


  		1,380,000 10.49 0 10.49
LJB property, UAB,
code 300822529


  		1,251,695 9.52 0 9.52
Alvydas Banys


  		663,640 5.05 20.011 25.06
Irena Ona Mišeikienė


  		1,308,596 9.95 0 9.95
Special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate,
code 152105644

  		1,290,566 9.81 0 9.81
Invalda INVL, AB,
code 121304349


  		1,889,123 14.366 18.122 32.49
Cedus invest, UAB,
code 302576631


  		2,060,000 15.665 0 15.67
Ilona Šulnienė


  		664,710 5.05 0 5.05

1 According to article 16 (item 1) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, Alvydas Banys is considered to hold the voting rights of the controlled company LJB Investments, UAB and LJB property, UAB.

2 According to article 16 (item 1) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, Invalda INVL is considered to hold the voting rights of the controlled company Imoniu Grupe Inservis, UAB and Cedus invest, UAB.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com 

Attachment




