UCB Full Year Report 2020 UCB - sustaining growth, now and into the future
25.02.2021, 09:15
· Revenue increased to EUR 5.3 billion (+9%, +8%

CER[1]) net sales to EUR 5.1 billion (+8%, +7% CER)



· Underlying profitability (adj. EBITDA[2]) was EUR 1.4 billion (+1%, -4% CER)

or 27% of revenue



· R&D update: bimekizumab filed with FDA and EMA for psoriasis; timelines for

late stage pipeline confirmed - despite pandemic







adjusted EBITDA[2] 27 - 28% of revenue, Core EPS[3] of EUR 5.60 - 6.10 expected



· Outlook 2025: revenue of at least EUR 6 billion and adj. EBITDA margin in the

low to mid-thirties



"We are very impressed by our employees and partners for their resilience and

achievements during 2020. Together we continued to serve patients, took good

care of each other and joined forces in the global response to COVID-19. 2020

was another year with good performance in execution of our patient value

strategy, ensuring sustained growth for the company also in the longer term,"

said Jean-Christophe Tellier, CEO UCB. "For the first time we share our growth

ambition for 2025, despite upcoming patent expirations. Based on our strong

portfolio and the promising late-stage pipeline, we aim to lead in specific

populations by 2025, creating value for patients now and into the future. Also,

we made progress in the sustainability areas that are critical to our long-term

success and our contribution to society."



UCB's 2020 financial results



2020 revenue reached EUR 5.3 billion (+9%;



+8% at CER). Net sales went up by 8% to EUR 5.1 billion (+7% CER), driven by the

sustained growth of UCB's key products.



Underlying profitability (adjusted EBITDA2) reached EUR 1.4 billion (+1%; -4%

CER) reflecting higher investments into the future of UCB, namely product

launches and product development.



Driven by other expenses, profit was to EUR 761 million (-7%, -14%) of which EUR

732 million (-7%; -15% CER) is attributable to the UCB shareholders.



Core EPS[3] were EUR 5.36 after EUR 5.20 in 2019.



The Board of Directors of UCB proposes a dividend of EUR 1.27 per share (gross),

+2%.



Acquisitions and agreements



In October 2020, UCB acquired a new campus located in Windlesham , Surrey for

its U.K. operations supporting cutting-edge research and development, early

manufacturing and commercialization of medicines. The acquisition reflects UCB's

commitment to retain the U.K. as one of its three global hubs for research and

development, alongside Belgium and the U.S.



In November 2020, UCB acquired Handl Therapeutics , a rapidly growing and

transformative gene therapy company based in Leuven, Belgium and entered into a

new collaboration with Lacerta Therapeutics, a Florida based clinical stage gene

therapy company. The new acquisition and collaboration will together serve to

rapidly accelerate UCB's ambition in gene therapy.



Regulatory approvals



Vimpat® ( lacosamide ) - In October 2020, the Committee for Medicinal Products

for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a

positive opinion on a license extension for the anti-epileptic drug Vimpat® as

adjunctive therapy in the treatment of primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures

(PGTCS) in adults, adolescents and children from 4 years of age with idiopathic

generalized epilepsy - approved in the European Union in December 2020.



In November 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved

Vimpat® as adjunctive therapy in the treatment of primary generalized

tonic-clonic seizures in patients 4 years of age and older and Vimpat® injection

for intravenous use in children four years of age and older.



R&D update



Bimekizumab - In September 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and

European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted marketing application submissions for

bimekizumab for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque

psoriasis.



In July 2020, the Phase 3b study BE RADIANT, comparing bimekizumab to Cosentyx®

( secukinumab ) for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque

psoriasis, met all co- primary and ranked secondary endpoints, achieving

significantly greater efficacy than secukinumab .



Dapirolizumab pegol: in August 2020, UCB and its partner,

first patients into the Phase 3 program with dapirolizumab pegol in patients

with active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) despite standard-of-care

treatment. First headline results are expected in H1 2024.



Rozanolixizumab : UCB is focusing its resources to new patient populations with

autoantibody mediated neuro-inflammation and high unmet medical need. With these

patients potentially benefitting from rozanolixizumab, UCB is preparing the

start of two clinical programs already during 2021 - next to the ongoing Phase 3

studies in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) and immune thrombocytopenia

(ITP). People living with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy

(CIDP) are a heterogenous and complex patient population, with approximately

only 30% having detectable autoantibodies. While the Phase 2a study in CIDP

patients supports the conduct of a confirmatory clinical study, UCB decided to

prioritize autoantibody mediated neuro-inflammation indications over CIDP.



Bepranemab (UCB0107) Initiation of a Phase 2 study in Alzheimer's disease (AD)

is planned for mid-2021, following the partnership agreement with

Roche/Genentech. This will allow to evaluate the potential of bepranemab in a

tau-mediated disease and subsequently explore options in different tauopathy

populations, including progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).



In context with the pandemic, there are no changes to the expected timelines for

the late stage pipeline projects.



Net sales break-down by core product



Cimzia® (certolizumab pegol) - EUR1799 million (+5% Act, +7% CER): for people

living with autoimmune and inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, driven by

continued growth in the U.S. and stable net sales in Europe despite volume

growth, reflecting the competitive landscape. Strong growth contributors were

new patient populations in psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis



Vimpat® (lacosamide) - EUR1072 million (+10% Act, +12 CER), continues to reach

more and more people living with epilepsy, reflected in strong growth in all

regions.



Keppra® (levetiracetam) - EUR788 million (+2% Act, +5% CER), for patients living

with epilepsy, the continued generic erosion in the U.S. has been compensated by

recovery from a local, one-time rebate adjustment in 2019 in Europe and

continued growth in international markets including in Japan where the UCB team

took over distribution of E Keppra® from partner Otsuka in October 2020.



Briviact® (brivaracetam) - EUR288 million (+31% Act, +33% CER), for people

living with epilepsy, is driven by significant growth in all regions Briviact®

is available to patients. Briviact® has a different mode of action from Vimpat®

and differentiates from Keppra®



Neupro® (rotigotine) - EUR319 million (-2% Act, -1% CER), the patch for

Parkinson's disease, was almost stable in a competitive market environment



Nayzilam® (midazolam) Nasal SprayCIV , a nasal rescue treatment for epilepsy

seizure clusters in the U.S. is successfully launched since December 2019 and

reached net sales of EUR 26 million.



Evenity® (romosozumab) had its first European launch in March 2020, for the

treatment of severe osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of

fracture, and reported net sales of EUR 2 million, impacted by the pandemic

which significantly impedes outreach to new patient populations. Evenity® is

being launched globally by

outside Europe reported by Amgen and Astellas.



2020 FY financial highlights



Revenue in 2020 increased by 9% (+8% CER) to EUR 5 347 million and net sales

increased by 8% (+7% CER) to EUR 5 052 million. Net sales before "designated

hedging reclassified to net sales" were EUR5 022 million with a plus of 5% (+7%

CER). This growth was driven by the resilient UCB product portfolio - despite

the pandemic.



Royalty income and fees were EUR 96 million, plus 22% and benefitting from a

one-time royalty recognized. Other revenue increased by 28% to EUR 199 million

due to higher contract manufacturing, milestones and other payments from R&D

partners.



Gross profit reached EUR 3 984 million, with a plus of 9% (+8% CER) and

reflecting a slightly improved gross margin compared to 2019.



Operating expenses went up to EUR 2 891 million (+14%; +16% CER) reflecting



· 10% higher marketing and selling expenses of EUR 1 221 million - driven by the

launch of Cimzia® in active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA)

in the U.S. and the launches in Japan and China, the launch of Nayzilam® in the

U.S. and Evenity® in Europe as well as launch preparations for bimekizumab for

people living with psoriasis, zilucoplan and rozanolixizumab in myasthenia

gravis and include expenses in connection with accelerated digital

transformation in the pandemic context to better interactions, targeting and

marketing



· 23% higher research and development expenses of EUR 1 569 million - which

include for the first time the R&D expenses for the acquired Ra Pharma, Engage

Therapeutics and Handl Therapeutics R&D programs. Ongoing high investments in

UCB's progressing pipeline encompass five late stage assets and include expenses

in connection with digital transformation for better patient experience and

faster development time. Slightly lower R&D expenses due to the pandemic related

to the recruitment pause in the first half 2020 were compensated by higher

pandemic related expenses for the safety of patients as well as ensuring patient

recruitment in the second half of the year. Hence, the R&D ratio reached 29% in

2020 after 26% in 2019.



· with +1% almost stable general and administrative expenses of EUR 196 million,

reflecting lower costs due to COVID-19 pandemic compensated by digital business

transformation activities and the contribution to the UCB fund (EUR 5 million)

in connection with COVID-19 pandemic.



Other operating income doubled to EUR 95 million after EUR 48 million in 2019 -

driven by an income of EUR 96 million in connection with the commercialization

of Evenity® in collaboration with Amgen, after an income of EUR 8 million in

2019, compensating mainly UCB's marketing & selling as well as R&D expenses.

UCB's share to the total Evenity® contribution has turned to positive earnings

for the first time. In 2019, "other" operating items were impacted by one-time

positive contributions from investment grants, gain on divestiture and release

of provisions.



Underlying operational profitability - adjusted (recurring) EBITDA [4]- reached

EUR 1 441 million (+1%, -4% CER) driven by continued revenue growth and higher

operating expenses, reflecting the investments into the future of UCB, namely

into product launches and clinical development. The adjusted EBITDA ratio for

2020 (in % of revenue) reached 27%, from 29% in 2019.





"non-recurring") were expenses of EUR 122 million after EUR 50 million in 2019.

In 2020, this includes fees related to the acquisitions, restructuring expenses

and an increase of provisions. In 2019, UCB strengthened its operating model to

ensure maximum agility to meet the growth expectations for the years ahead,

leading to higher restructuring expenses.



Net financial expenses went down to EUR 93 million from EUR 107 million in 2019,

thanks to lower hedging costs, reduction of interest payable due to the repaid

bond in March 2020, compensated by higher interest expenses due to the debt

financing of the Ra Pharma acquisition.



Income tax expenses were EUR 119 million compared to EUR 146 million in 2019.

The effective tax rate is 13% after 15% in 2019.



Profit amounted to EUR 761 million (after EUR 817 million), of which EUR 732

million (after EUR 792 million) is attributable to UCB shareholders and EUR 29

million (after EUR 25 million) to non-controlling interests.



Core earnings per share , which reflect profit attributable to UCB shareholders,

adjusted for the after-tax impact of to be adjusted items, the financial

one-offs, the after-tax contribution from discontinued operations and the net

amortization of intangibles linked to sales, reached EUR 5.36 after EUR 5.20

based on 189 million weighted average shares outstanding (+1%)



Dividend - The Board of Directors of UCB proposes a dividend of EUR1.27 per

share (gross), +2%.



Outlook 2021: For 2021, UCB is aiming for revenues in the range of EUR 5.45 -

5.65 billion thanks to the current core product growth and new patient

populations being served, based on current assessment of the ongoing pandemic.

UCB will continue to advance its late stage development pipeline and prepare

upcoming launches to offer potential new solutions for patients.



Underlying profitability, adjusted EBITDA, is expected in the range of 27 - 28%

of revenue, reflecting the high R&D and marketing & sales investment levels.

Core earnings per share are therefore expected in the range of EUR 5.60 - 6.10

based on an average of 189 million shares outstanding. The figures for the

outlook 2021 as mentioned are calculated on the same basis as the actual figures

for 2020.



Outlook for 2025: For the first time UCB shares its growth ambition for 2025,

despite upcoming patent expirations. Based on the strong product portfolio and

the promising late-stage pipeline assets, UCB aims to lead in specific

populations by 2025, creating value for patients now and into the future.

Revenue in 2025 are expected to reach at least EUR six billion and the

underlying profitability (adj. EBITDA) should reach the low to mid-thirties in

percent of revenue.



Outlook 2021 & 2025: Based on UCB's current assessment of the Covid-19 pandemic,

UCB remains confident in the fundamental underlying demand for its products in

the short-term and its prospects for long-term growth. UCB will continue to

closely follow evolving COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences to the business

environment diligently to assess potential near- and mid-term challenges.



Changes to the Board of Directors: In October 2020, UCB announced that at the

UCB Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2021, Evelyn du Monceau will have

reached the statutory age limit and will step down as Chair and Director of the

Board of UCB SA/NV. She will retire from the Board after 4 years as UCB's Chair

and over 35 years as UCB Board member.



The mandates of Albrecht De Graeve, Viviane Monges and Roch Doliveux will expire

at the Annual General Meeting of April 29, 2021 (AGM 2021). Roch Doliveux

informed the Board that, for personal reasons, he will not be candidate for a

further renewal of his mandate and will therefore leave the Board and UCB at the

end of the term of his current mandate (i.e. the AGM 2021).



The Board will propose the following appointments to the AGM of April 29, 2021:



· The appointment of Mr. Stefan Oschmann as independent Director. If elected by

the AGM 2021, Stefan Oschmann will become the Chair of the Board in replacement

of Mrs. Evelyn du Monceau.



· The appointment of Mrs. Fiona du Monceau as Director. If elected by the AGM

2021, she will become Vice Chair of the Board in replacement of Pierre Gurdjian,

who will stay in the Board as independent Director for the remainder of his

mandate. Fiona du Monceau is a representative of the Reference Shareholder and

does not qualify as independent Director in accordance with the criteria of the

2020 Code.



· The appointment of Mr. Jonathan Peacock as independent Director. Jonathan

Peacock meets all criteria of the 2020 Code and the Board to qualify as

independent Director. If he is elected by the AGM 2021, Jonathan Peacock will

become the Chair of the Audit Committee in replacement of Albrecht De Graeve.



· The renewal of the mandate of Albrecht De Graeve as Director. Albrecht De

Graeve will qualify as independent Director only for the first year of his

renewed mandate of 4 years (until the General Meeting of 2022). If re-elected,

Albrecht De Graeve will stay as independent member of the Audit Committee for

one additional year (until the General Meeting of April 2022). From the General

Meeting of 2022 until the end of his mandate (2025) Albrecht De Graeve will

remain non-independent member of the Board and will no longer be member of the

Audit Committee.



· The renewal of the mandate of Mrs. Viviane Monges as independent member of the

Board. If her mandate is renewed by the AGM 2021, Viviane Monges will remain

independent member of the Audit Committee.



· In January 2021, UCB announced the cooptation of Professor Susan Gasser as new

member of UCB's Board of Directors, to be ratified at UCB's next General

Assembly on April 29, 2021. Prof Gasser replaces Professor Alice Dautry who has

reached the statutory age limit. The cooptation of Prof Susan Gasser was

conducted in accordance with both the statutory rules of UCB and the BCCA. If

approved at the next general assembly, Prof Gasser will qualify as an

independent Board member and serve a 4-year mandate. She would also be appointed

as a member of the Scientific Committee of the Board.



The mandate of Price Waterhouse Cooper (PwC) will end at the AGM 2021. By

application of the European and Belgian mandatory rotation rules applicable to

external auditors, PwC is no longer eligible for re-election as an external

Statutory Auditor. Based on a selection process overseen by the UCB Audit

Committee, the resultant recommendation and approval by the company's works

council, the Board will therefore propose the appointment of the audit firm

Mazars Bedrijfsrevisoren - Réviseurs d'Entreprises CVBA/SCRL as its statutory

auditor for a mandate of 3 years (legal term) at the AGM of April 29, 2021."



Sustainability is UCB's business approach and critical to long-term success and

UCB's contribution to society.



· In this context, the company made progress to enable access to its solutions

for all patients who need them and started to report on the access performance.



· As part of the broader aim to foster a positive working environment for all

employees, UCB launched of a new health safety and well-being index.



· UCB continued to work to minimize its impact on the environment and to protect

our planet's health, working towards ambitious environmental targets.



2020 also saw a sustainability governance framework established comprised of the

new internal Sustainability Governance Committee and an External Sustainability

Advisory Board that gathers external experts to provide an outside perspective

on UCB's approach. As of 2020, UCB is a participant in the United Nations (UN)

Global Compact and UCB committed to make the UN Global Compact and its

principles an integral part of its business strategy, day-to-day operations and

organizational culture.



Find the FY financial reports on UCB website:

http://www.ucb.com/investors/Download-center



Today, UCB will host a conference call/video webcast at 08.00 (EST) / 13.00

(GMT) / 14.00 (CET).



Details are available on

https://www.ucb.com/investors/UCB-financials/Full-year-financial-results



About UCB



UCB, Brussels, Belgium ( http://www.ucb.com ) is a global biopharmaceutical

company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and

solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the

immune system or of the central nervous system. With more than 7 600 people in

approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of EUR 5.3 billion in

2020. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter:

@UCB_news



Forward looking statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements including, without

limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates",

"expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "continue"

and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current

plans, estimates and beliefs of management. All statements, other than

statements of historical facts, are statements that could be deemed

forward-looking statements, including estimates of revenues, operating margins,

capital expenditures, cash, other financial information, expected legal,

arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices and other

such estimates and results. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are

not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks,

uncertainties and assumptions which might cause the actual results, financial

condition, performance or achievements of UCB, or industry results, to differ

materially from those that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking

statements contained in this press release. Important factors that could result

in such differences include: the global spread and impact of COVID-19, changes

in general economic, business and competitive conditions, the inability to

obtain necessary regulatory approvals or to obtain them on acceptable terms or

within expected timing, costs associated with research and development, changes

in the prospects for products in the pipeline or under development by UCB,

effects of future judicial decisions or governmental investigations, safety,

quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data

security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology

systems, product liability claims, challenges to patent protection for products

or product candidates, competition from other products including biosimilars,

changes in laws or regulations, exchange rate fluctuations, changes or

uncertainties in tax laws or the administration of such laws, and hiring and

retention of its employees. There is no guarantee that new product candidates

will be discovered or identified in the pipeline, or that new indications for

existing products will be developed and approved. Movement from concept to

commercial product is uncertain; preclinical results do not guarantee safety and

efficacy of product candidates in humans. So far, the complexity of the human

body cannot be reproduced in computer models, cell culture systems or animal

models. The length of the timing to complete clinical trials and to get

regulatory approval for product marketing has varied in the past and UCB expects

similar unpredictability going forward. Products or potential products which are

the subject of partnerships, joint ventures or licensing collaborations may be

subject to disputes between the partners or may prove to be not as safe,

effective or commercially successful as UCB may have believed at the start of

such partnership. UCB' efforts to acquire other products or companies and to

integrate the operations of such acquired companies may not be as successful as

UCB may have believed at the moment of acquisition. Also, UCB or others could

discover safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with its products and/or

devices after they are marketed. The discovery of significant problems with a

product similar to one of UCB's products that implicate an entire class of

products may have a material adverse effect on sales of the entire class of

affected products. Moreover, sales may be impacted by international and domestic

trends toward managed care and health care cost containment, including pricing

pressure, political and public scrutiny, customer and prescriber patterns or

practices, and the reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers as well

as legislation affecting biopharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement activities

and outcomes. Finally, a breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach

could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of UCB's data

and systems.



Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any of such

forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational

or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or

approved for sale or for any additional indications or labelling in any market,

or at any particular time, nor can there be any guarantee that such products

will be or will continue to be commercially successful in the future.



UCB is providing this information, including forward-looking statements, only as

of the date of this press release and expressly disclaims any duty to update any

information contained in this press release, either to confirm the actual

results or to report or reflect any change in its forward-looking statements

with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on

which any such statement is based, unless such statement is required pursuant to

applicable laws and regulations.



Additionally, information contained in this document shall not constitute an

offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall

there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in

which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the

registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.



[1] CER = constant exchange rates



[2] adj. EBITDA = adjusted (recurring) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization charges. In compliance with the ESMA Alternative

Performance Measures guidelines, recurring EBITDA, is renamed into "adjusted

EBITDA". The calculation methodology remains unchanged.



[3] Core EPS = core earnings per share



[4] adj. EBITDA = adjusted (recurring) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization charges. In compliance with the ESMA Alternative

Performance Measures guidelines, recurring EBITDA, is renamed into "adjusted

EBITDA". The calculation methodology remains unchanged.



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1140810/UCB_logo.jpg



Contact:



Investor Relations

Antje Witte

Investor Relations

UCB

T +32.2.559.9414

antje.witte@ucb.com



Isabelle Ghellynck

Investor Relations

UCB

T+32.2.559.9588

isabelle.ghellynck@ucb.com



Global Communications: Laurent Schots

Media Relations

UCB

T+32.2.559.9264

laurent.schots@ucb.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/55232/4847616

OTS: UCB Pharma





