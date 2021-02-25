 

Credorax Awarded Human Resources Quality Mark by FHRD for Excellence in HR Practices

25.02.2021, 09:00  |  50   |   |   

Prestigious award recognizes the professionalism, competence and contribution of Credorax's HR practices and operations

VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credorax, the smart payments provider and merchant acquiring bank, today announced that it has been awarded the National HR Quality Mark from the Foundation for Human Resources Development (FHRD), for its effective practices in the field of Human Resources in Malta and the EU. The certification, which is awarded for a period of three years, serves as recognition of the professionalism, competence and contribution of Credorax's HR practices and operations.

"We have always strived to foster a supportive and nurturing culture at Credorax, and are honored to have been recognized for our efforts by an organization as esteemed as the FHRD," said Sharon Ekstein, Chief Human Resources Officer at Credorax. "From the moment an employee joins our team, our main goal is to ensure their growth at our company. This certification is a testament to that effort, and we only hope to inspire other companies to invest as strongly in their HR programs as we have."

There is an increasingly greater need for measuring, monitoring, tracking and understanding how well people are being managed and developed. This certification denotes Credorax's commitment to placing HR practices at the centre of its business through the implementation of various policies and strategies. Specifically, Credorax was assessed along the following parameters: HR Policies and Practices; Recruitment, Selection and Talent Management; Compensation, Benefits and Total Rewards; Employment and Industrial Relations; Performance Management; HR Information Systems; and People Training and Development.

The Quality Mark is not a competition between organisations but encourages all organisations, irrelevant of size and sector, to assess their HR practices. This means that there are no restrictions or rankings on how many organisations can achieve this award, as long as the HR criteria set by FHRD are reached. The Quality Mark serves as a process to guide organisations on how to improve their HR practices.

About Credorax

Credorax is a smart payments provider and fully licensed merchant acquiring bank providing cross-border processing for eCommerce and omni-channel payments. Our gateway technology, SourceTM, has been developed in-house to provide a streamlined payment experience so smart and secure, that merchants can reach their full business potential simply by better managing their payments. Credorax merchants can accept more than a hundred cards and local payment methods and get paid in their currency of choice. Our merchants also enjoy best-in-class approval rate optimization, advanced anti-fraud protection, business intelligence and a host of other value-added services and products adding up to a payments experience unlike any other. To learn more, contact us at grow@credorax.com or visit www.credorax.com. You can also find our latest vacancies here.

Credorax Press Contact
Marisa Rijpkema
Head of Marketing, Credorax
Marisa.rijpkema@credorax.com
+31-6-42140533



