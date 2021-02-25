Lauritz.com Group A/S interim report January – December 2020

EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020 is DKK 13.9m compared to DKK 2.0m previous year driven by increase in revenue as well as a decrease in costs.

Auction Turnover for the quarter increased 20.3 percent compared to same period 2019. The increase is driven by continued strong commercial initiatives. This convincing growth in Q4 further strengthen the growth of 14 percent executed in Q3. In total a growth of 17 percent was achived in the second half of 2020 compared to 2019.

In total, costs decreased by 4.0 percent compared to Q4 last year. As a result of Lauritz.com taking over a number of auction houses from partners the costs related to these houses change from partner commission (in variable expenses) to salaries and other external expenses.

The Cash Flow from Operations in Q4 is DKK 31.6m an increase of DKK 7.4m compared to the same period in 2019. The change is driven by the improved EBITDA and timing of payments from auction sales, auction settlements, and receivables.

In the first 2 month of 2021, we have executed a significant continued growth in auction turnover of 14 percent in January (compared to a January in 2020 that was strong due to 20 year anniversary campaign activities). In February, the growth is further increasing and up at approximately 30 percent compared to 2020, continuing and accelerating the strong momentum now seen over the last 8 months since June 2020. In this periode, the growth has steadily increased in all of Lauritz.com’s main markets; Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Germany.

Commercial initiatives

To further strengthen the growth in both auction turnover and revenue, we will keep launching new commercial initiatives as a supplement to the current successful sales- and marketing activities.

In Sweden specifically, the consequent change of management in 6 of Stockholms Auctionsverks auction houses, now shows results through a remarkable growth in both turnover and earnings.

Thus, the comprehensive modernization and optimization process that all Stockholm Auktionsverk houses have gone through under the last two years has both released resources for intensified sales focus attracting more sellers as well as a lean operation focus, reducing costs.

Furthermore, we have moved to better locations in Helsingborg (Sweden), Malmö (Sweden) and Aarhus (Denmark) and at the same time reduced rental costs, which has resulted in improvements in the businesses and in profitability.