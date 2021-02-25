 

Supermarket chain MATCH selects Openbravo to drive its supply chain transformation and improve customer service

LILLE, France, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MATCH chain of supermarkets in Luxembourg has implemented Openbravo WMS, a component in the Openbravo Commerce Cloud platform, as a key building block of the transformation of its supply chain.

The retailer, part of Louis Delhaize SA food retail group, needed a more sophisticated warehouse management solution to support the modernization of its warehouse operations, which handle 20,000 SKUs and supply 28 stores in Luxembourg. The ultimate goal of this transformation is to improve its service to stores and customers.

"MATCH needed a solution that could support a new layout of its distribution center to allow the much more effective use of storage space and capacities," says Luc-Pierre Maes, Managing Partner at aXialyze, the Belgium and Germany-based partner that implemented the project for Openbravo.

MATCH wanted to adopt a very-narrow-aisle (VNA) warehouse model which requires paying special attention to the organization of the order picking process as well as a dynamic replenishment of picking locations so as to reduce total travel distance and ensure optimal product availability.

The legacy WMS could not support this new requirement. By adopting Openbravo WMS, Match is improving the productivity of the 50 staff in the warehouse thanks to the smart tasks management feature which automatically presents the list of tasks ordered by priority and travel sequence on the operatives' mobile devices.

"We were looking for a solution to support the transformation of our warehouse operations and implement the VNA model in order to optimize warehouse space and reduce significantly the time spent moving goods in the warehouse. We are very satisfied with Openbravo WMS as it has given us the agility we needed at a very competitive cost, allowing us to transform operations in a record time." says Laurent Vanden Brande Supply Chain & ICT Director of Match.

About MATCH
 The MATCH chain of supermarkets is part of the Belgium-based Louis Delhaize Group SA, a leading regional food retailer with operations in north-eastern France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Romania. In Luxembourg,  The MATCH chain employs around 800 people in its 28 stores, comprising 13 Match-branded supermarkets and  15 smaller-format Smatch stores.

To learn more visit supermarche-match.lu.

About Openbravo

Openbravo is the omnichannel software platform of choice for brands and retailers seeking to accelerate their digital transformation and omnichannel strategy. Flexible, cloud-based and mobile-enabled, it allows integration between the online and physical channels, personalized, convenient and safer store shopping experiences, as well as intelligent order management with a single and real-time view of inventory. International brands like BUT, Caroll, Rubaiyat, Sharaf DG, Toys "R" Us Iberia and Zôdio prefer Openbravo, which today counts over 18,000 back office users and 60,000 point of sale terminals.

Visit www.openbravo.com.

