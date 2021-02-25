DEB x Medical Receives CE Mark Clearance and ISO 13485 Certification for Debrichem (R) , a Novel Desiccant Gel for Chemical Debridement to Initiate Healing in Infected, Chronic Wounds

DGAP-News: DEBx Medical B.V. / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval DEBx Medical Receives CE Mark Clearance and ISO 13485 Certification for Debrichem(R), a Novel Desiccant Gel for Chemical Debridement to Initiate Healing in Infected, Chronic Wounds 25.02.2021 / 09:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Debrichem(R) offers a very effective, alternative approach to chronic wound care, initiating healing in more than 90 % of cases after one application[1]

- CE mark and ISO 13485:2016 certification are important prerequisites for upcoming launches in markets worldwide

- Chronic wounds affect 1 - 2 % of developed countries' populations,[2] unsuccessful treatment may lead to enlargement of the wound, bone involvement or in the worst case, amputation[3]

- Debrichem soon to be launched in Europe, Hong Kong, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, February 25, 2021 - DEBx Medical, the Dutch medical technology company revolutionizing the management of chronic wounds, is excited to highlight today the successful completion of the CE conformity assessment procedure for Debrichem(R). The innovative topical agent offers a superior alternative to surgical debridement, the current standard of care. Debrichem can now carry the CE mark for a medical device class IIb and has also been awarded ISO 13485:2016 certification. These certifications endorse the quality and safety of Debrichem to treat a high unmet medical need and the strength of the DEBx Medical team to achieve this quickly even in such difficult times. DEBx Medical plans first to launch Debrichem in Europe, South Africa as well as Hong Kong, New Zealand and Australia through a network of distribution partners; other markets will follow. DEBx Medical has started consultations with the FDA about the pathway to approval earlier this year.