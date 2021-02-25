 

Correction Final terms for bond to be opened 26th  February 2021

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                                               24th February 2021
                                                                                                             Announcement no. 24/2021


CORRECTION: The correction concerns the closing date in the English translation of the bond terms.


Final terms for bond to be opened 26th  February 2021

 On 26th February 2021, Jyske Realkredit A/S will open a new covered bond (SDO). Final terms for the bond is attached to this announcement.

The full prospectus for the Bond consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed ”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated February 23th, 2021.

Jyske Realkredit’s base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit’s home page jyskerealkredit.com


Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

www.jyskerealkredit.com

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attachment




