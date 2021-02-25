 

Uponor Corporation’s Annual Report 2020 published

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 10:00   

Uponor Corporation     Stock exchange release     25 February 2021     11:00 EET

Uponor Corporation’s Annual Report 2020 published

Uponor Corporation’s Annual Report 2020 has been published in Finnish and English.

The report consists of an Annual Review and a Financial Review, which are published as separate PDF documents. Annual Review covers the key topics of Uponor’s business and sustainability in 2020. Financial Review consists of the Report by the Board of Directors, Financial Statements for 2020 and Auditor’s report.

In accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, Uponor publishes the Financial Review as an XHTML file. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL markups.

The documents are attached to this release and can also be found on the company’s investor website at investors.uponor.com > News and downloads > Downloads and reports.


Uponor Corporation


Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.investors.uponor.com


 

Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,700 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2020, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com


 

Attachments




