 

KVH Partners with Smart Ship Hub for KVH Watch Maritime IoT Solution

Remote vessel and voyage management platform Smart Ship Hub will offer KVH Watch connectivity to enable actionable insights for vessels

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that remote vessel and voyage management platform Smart Ship Hub is now a KVH Watch Solution Partner and will offer KVH Watch services as part of its wide range of remote technical and operational management solutions. The Smart Ship Hub platform provides performance advisory and predictive diagnostics for vessel performance optimization as well as remote video-based maintenance and surveys and a wide range of related services that rely on real-time data feeds.

“The pillars of Smart Ship Hub’s services include remote tracking, monitoring, and providing actionable insights to our customers so their vessels operate as safely and efficiently as possible,” says Joy Basu, CEO of Smart Ship Hub. “We look forward to using KVH Watch connectivity to enable video, image, and real-time machine data that provides situational awareness and the most accurate assessment of vessel condition at any moment.”

“It is exciting to see the possibilities for operational and cost benefits that a platform such as Smart Ship Hub can produce for maritime businesses,” says Sven Brooks, senior director of IoT business development for KVH. “KVH Watch will enable Smart Ship Hub to have access to the real-time data that will make their digital platform all the smarter and will allow them to conduct troubleshooting sessions to solve critical issues at sea. More importantly, it will allow Smart Ship Hub to deploy more digital services and features than ever before as KVH Watch removes the technical constraints and limitations imposed by the traditional satellite connection onboard.”

Getting information from a vessel to shore is essential for bringing the maritime ecosystem into the digital age. Real-time data from the vessel’s equipment is the starting point for performance optimization. However, the ship’s bandwidth is constantly contested by other users, so there are data limits that prevent an IoT service company from scaling its digital business properly. Furthermore, this limited bandwidth poses a bottleneck for any required video troubleshooting. There needs to be high-speed Internet connectivity to enable video troubleshooting while the vessel is at sea, which saves time and money in port. Network management and cybersecurity issues must also be addressed as shipowners often restrict access for external parties. Therefore, a dedicated IoT connectivity solution is critically important for reducing cyber risks by keeping OT (operational technology) data flow separate from the vessel’s IT (information technology) data flow. Satellite connectivity designed for IoT is the key to being able to provide these services while the vessel is at sea and out of range of cellular signals.

