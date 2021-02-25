 

German Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturer, e.GO Mobile, successfully closes Series B funding round

Start of Production for the e.GO Life scheduled for June 2021

Focus on its disruptive Internet of Production to drive decentralized international growth

AACHEN, Germany, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nd Industrial Investments B.V., part of international private equity company nd Group B.V. and majority shareholder of Next.e.GO Mobile SE, has successfully closed a Series B equity funding round of more than EUR 30 Million for Next.e.GO Mobile SE, enabling start of production in its German factory and supporting Company's growth agenda.

The round attracted renowned international investors from all around the globe, including Moore Strategic Ventures (MSV), the privately held investment company for Louis M. Bacon, founder & CEO of Moore Capital Management, LP; John Snow, Previous U.S. Secretary of Treasury; Alejandro Agag, the founder and Chairman of Formula E and a pioneer in EV racing as well as Edward Norton – a three-time Academy award nominated actor, writer, director and co-founder of multiple technology companies such as CrowdRise and EDO.

Having served as the UN Ambassador for Biodiversity for over 10 years and a long-time advocate for decarbonisation and environmental sustainability, Mr. Norton is one of the great brand ambassadors for e.GO in its mission to transform and reimagine the urban mobility.

With its four-seater passenger car, e.GO Life, and its disruptive production platform, Next.e.GO Mobile SE offers one of the most sustainable electric cars.

"We are very pleased with the success of the Series B funding and more so with the quality and impact of our great investors, who have joined the Next.e.GO journey in driving the transformation of carbon-free urban mobility and offering true life-cycle sustainability" says Ali Vezvaei, CEO of nd Group B.V. and Member of the Board of Directors at Next.e.GO Mobile SE.

The production of the e.GO Life at Plant 1 in Aachen, Germany, is scheduled for June 2021, making Next.e.GO one of the only Western independent BEV manufacturers that commences production this year. In parallel, the company is working closely with suppliers of electronics and plastic components to ensure timely progress on all fronts. Employees will be gradually brought out of short-time working. Production will initially focus on a special limited edition e.GO Life NEXT, celebrating this major milestone in the company's journey. Only available to the first 1,000 customers, the limited edition is priced at € 22.990 including VAT, after manufacturer's environmental bonus.

"We are very grateful for the continued enthusiasm, commitment and patience of our customers and fans and are equally happy to finally be able to accept their orders" says Professor Günther Schuh, founder and Chairman of the Administrative Board at Next.e.GO Mobile SE.

The special edition e.GO Life NEXT will be delivered to customers as early as July 2021 onwards.

Next.e.GO Mobile SE

Next.e.GO Mobile SE, headquartered in Aachen, is a manufacturer of electric vehicles and sustainable mobility systems. On the RWTH Aachen Campus, 400 employees of Next.e.GO Mobile SE use the unique network of science and business with 420 technology companies as well as a comprehensive research infrastructure. Agile teams are working on various cost-effective and particularly durable electric vehicles for short-distance traffic.

ND Group B.V.

nd Group B.V. is a Private Equity and Holding company, headquartered in the Netherlands. Founded in 2008, the firm is primarily focused on EV, Alternative Energy, Fintech, HealthTech, Industrial assets and real estate.

Contact:

Next.e.GO Mobile SE

Public Relations
Campus-Boulevard 30
52074 Aachen       
T +49 241 47574-227  
presse@e-go-mobile.com

ND Group B.V.

Public Relations
Flight Forum 880
5657 DV Eindhoven,
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 40 30 40 50 1
press@nd.net

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444706/e_GO_Life_Next.jpg



