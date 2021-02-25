 

Spielwarenmesse 2022 Most important industry network launches digital platform for live event

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 10:14  |  23   |   |   

Merging of two worlds creates greater added value

Year-round company presentations for extensive coverage

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, the world's leading trade fair for toys is launching an innovative business platform known as Spielwarenmesse Digital. In doing so, the organiser is responding to the needs of both visitors and exhibitors by combining the indispensable live event with a range of digital opportunities. The new feature will be introduced at the Spielwarenmesse after next, which is due to open its doors from 2 to 6 February 2022. Companies can already sign up from 1 March 2021. Much like the physical trade fair in Nuremberg, Spielwarenmesse Digital showcases the product and company presentations of market leaders and newcomers, whilst offering the best networking opportunities in the industry and a high-calibre seminar programme for suppliers as well as retailers and buyers.

 

In 2022, the Spielwarenmesse will be taken to a new level. From 2 to 6 February, Spielwarenmesse Digital will combine the live experience in Nuremberg with an innovative digital business platform. In addition, visitors and exhibitors will be able to network, communicate and look for inspiration 365 days a year.

 

Diverse virtual offering

"Our digital platform creates completely new opportunities for all market players and allows the Spielwarenmesse to be experienced 365 days a year," comments Ernst Kick, CEO of Spielwarenmesse eG. The innovative tools on Spielwarenmesse Digital will enable visitors to prepare their time in Nuremberg in an even more efficient and targeted manner. At the same time, those retailers and suppliers who are unable to attend the trade fair in person will be able to network digitally whilst gaining an overview of the huge offering at the fair and the latest innovations for 2022. It will also be possible to take part in the popular Spielwarenmesse lecture programme from anywhere in the world. This will include both the Toy Business Forum and the LicenseTalks. Companies will benefit from having access to the biggest industry network in the world which the Spielwarenmesse has built over many decades.

Extended presentation opportunities

Exhibitors have the choice: For the first time ever, they can appear with a digital virtual profile either on its own or in addition to their exhibition stand. Spielwarenmesse Digital offers three packages: Smart, Connect and Premium. All options include a presentation of the company, its products, and licences as well as important communication and networking features. The Smart package is already included in the marketing package for exhibitors appearing at the physical trade fair in Nuremberg. The Connect and Premium packages additionally offer brand entries and the option to upload press releases. Furthermore, products, brands, or the company itself can be presented in workshops or talks. The Premium package gives firms the option of showcasing up to 50 products and creating a more vibrant company profile. The integral lead tracking feature enables exhibitors who book a digital package to see at any time which participants have visited their profile. Additional services can be reserved for all three packages on request.

Further information on the new digital offering can be found at www.spielwarenmesse.de/en/digital.

Ernst Kick concludes, "Spielwarenmesse Digital allows companies to uniquely bolster their presence at the trade fair, whilst adding a completely new dimension for retailers and buyers visiting the physical exhibition. We're delighted to offer this pioneering service as a valuable complement to our all-important live event."

Note for editors: Reprint free of charge. Images are available at www.spielwarenmesse.de/media. Please provide us with a voucher copy on publication.

Spielwarenmesse

Spielwarenmesse, the leading international fair for toys, hobbies and leisure, is organized by the fair and marketing services provider Spielwarenmesse eG. The trade fair creates a comprehensive communication and ordering platform for 2,800 national and international manufacturers. The presentation of new products and the extensive industry overview provide a valuable pool of information for annual market orientation for around 65,000 buyers and toy traders from more than 130 nations. Spielwarenmesse has also been a protected word mark in Germany since 2013.

Fair dates:
Spielwarenmesse Summer Edition 2021: Tuesday to Saturday, 20 – 24 Jul 2021 
Spielwarenmesse 2022: Wednesday to Sunday, 2 – 6 Feb 2022

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444416/Spielwarenmesse_Digital.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444734/Spielwarenmesse_Logo.jpg

 

Spielwarenmesse Logo

 



