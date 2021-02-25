 

wallstreet:online AG: Preliminary results for fiscal 2020 and forecast for 2021

wallstreet:online AG: Preliminary results for fiscal 2020 and forecast for 2021

Preliminary results for fiscal 2020 and forecast for 2021

Berlin, 25 February 2021. wallstreet:online AG (WKN A2G S60 / ISIN DE000A2GS609) today announces its preliminary results for the 2020 fiscal year as well as its forecast for 2021.
Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, the group achieved consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 28m in 2020. The consolidated operating EBITDA* is expected to amount to approx. EUR 4.3m. The result was largely shaped by costs relating to new projects of approx. EUR 7.6m, primarily made up of Smartbroker customer acquisition costs. Revenues and EBITDA are therefore in line with expectations.

The audited single-entity and consolidated financial statements for fiscal 2020 in accordance with German GAAP (HGB - German Commercial Code) are expected to be published in June 2021 at www.wallstreet-online.ag

For fiscal 2021, wallstreet:online AG plans to generate consolidated revenues in the range of EUR 45m to 50m and a consolidated operating EBITDA in the amount of EUR 4m to 6m. The costs of acquiring new customers at Smartbroker are expected to be around EUR 12.5m. This forecast includes wallstreet:online capital AG on a fully consolidated basis, since wallstreet:online AG expects that the ongoing change of control proceedings in relation to the increase of its shareholding in wallstreet:online capital AG to approx. 73% (routinely prescribed by the German Banking Code) will be completed during 2021.

* Operating EBITDA is calculated as follows: earnings before taxes, interest and depreciation before extraordinary items totalling a net gain of approx. EUR 2.7m, generated primarily by the disposal of wallstreet:online AG's shareholding in Trade Republic Bank GmbH.

Notifying person: Stefan Zmojda, member of the Management Board

Press contact:
Felix Rentzsch
Press Spokesperson of the wallstreet:online Group
Mobile: +49176 4165 0721
Email: f.rentzsch@wallstreet-online.de
URL: https://www.wallstreet-online.ag

Financial press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Ralf Droz / Svenja Liebig
Telephone: +49 69 905505 56
wallstreet-online@edicto.de

Language: English
Company: wallstreet:online AG
Seydelstraße 18
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 2 04 56 382
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2 04 56 450
E-mail: m.bulgrin@wallstreet-online.de
Internet: www.wallstreet-online.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS609
WKN: A2GS60
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
