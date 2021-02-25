Result of the auction of treasury bills on 25 February 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 25.02.2021, 10:24 | 16 | 0 | 0 25.02.2021, 10:24 | Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below: ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 1,360 1,360 -0.530 100 % 100.1356 98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III 460

460

-0.520 100 % 100.2665 98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV 1,680 1,680 -0.520 100 % 100.3988 98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I 3,380 3,380 -0.520 100 % 100.5300 Total 6,880 6,880 The sale will settle 1 March 2021.





