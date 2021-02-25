 

Result of the auction of treasury bills on 25 February 2021

globenewswire
25.02.2021   

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
﻿﻿98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 1,360 1,360 -0.530 100 % 100.1356
98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III 460
 460
 -0.520 100 % 100.2665
98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV  1,680 1,680 -0.520 100 % 100.3988
98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I  3,380 3,380 -0.520 100 % 100.5300
Total 6,880 6,880      

The sale will settle 1 March 2021.




