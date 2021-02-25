Result of the auction of treasury bills on 25 February 2021
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II
|1,360
|1,360
|-0.530
|100 %
|100.1356
|98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III
|
460
|
460
|-0.520
|100 %
|100.2665
|98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV
|1,680
|1,680
|-0.520
|100 %
|100.3988
|98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I
|3,380
|3,380
|-0.520
|100 %
|100.5300
|Total
|6,880
|6,880
The sale will settle 1 March 2021.
