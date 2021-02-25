Metallic Powder Coatings Market worth $3.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Metallic Powder Coatings Market by Process Type (Bonding, Blending, Extrusion), Pigment Type (Aluminum, Mica), Resin Type (Polyester, Hybrid, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Others), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Metallic Powder Coatings Market size will grow to USD 3.3 billion by 2025 from USD 2.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the 2020-2025 period. The market trend is attributed to the continued growth of the architectural industry, which is the largest consumer of metallic powder coatings.

Browse 133 market data Tables and 59 Figures spread through 249 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Metallic Powder Coatings Market"

Polyester is projected to be the largest resin type of the metallic powder coatings market.

Polyester is the largest resin type in matllic powder coatings market in terms of volume. Polyesters are the most commonly used powders and offer great value for money. The two most widely used types of polyester powder are TGIC (tri glycidyl isocyanurate) and non-TGIC, which is also known as TGIC-free or sometimes a 'Primid'. Both TGIC and TGIC-free polyesters offer good mechanical resistance, including great flexibility and impact and good chemical resistance.

Aluminum is the fastest-growing pigment type of the metallic powder coatings market.

Aluminum is the fastest growing pigment type in metallic powder coatings market, in terms of volume. Aluminum pigments that are used for general applications have a basic encapsulation that assists in weathering and chemical resistance. Aluminum flakes are widely used in all coating types because of their brightness, opacity, durability, and formulation flexibility. Aluminum flakes, however, require specific handling and storage techniques to maximize their appearance and for safe usage.