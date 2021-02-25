 

Nephrology And Urology Devices Market Size Worth $7.21 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 10:35  |  59   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nephrology and urology devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.21 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Unhealthy lifestyle and rise in smoking & alcohol consumption along with dietary irregularities are some of the factors resulting in urological and nephrological disorders. This is anticipated to increase the demand for devices to treat these disorders.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • On the basis of product, the others segment dominated the market in 2020 with the share of 28.49%
  • This growth can be attributed to the high prevalence of urological & nephrological disorders globally and the launch of technologically advanced products by the key players in this segment
  • However, the Percutaneous Nephrostomy (PCN) catheters segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028 due to the increasing application scope of PCN in various kidney-related medical conditions
  • North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 33.20% in 2020 and will retain the leading position throughout the forecast period
  • The presence of prominent players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high public funding in the healthcare system are some of the factors responsible for the region's growth

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Nephrology And Urology Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (PCN Catheters, Ureteral Catheters, Urinary Stents, Stone Basket, Urology Guidewires, Renal Dilators), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/nephrology-urology-devices-market

Increasing cases of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) are expected to boost the market growth. According to the National Kidney Foundation 2019, it is estimated that there are more than 2 million cases of CKD across the globe and this number continues to grow at a rate of 5-7% per year. Moreover, the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures is expected to drive market growth.

Numerous non-invasive techniques have been introduced in the market, such as condom catheter, Doppler ultrasound video urodynamic, Intravesical Prostatic Protrusion (IPP), and penile cuff, which helps avoid painful catheterization. Technological advancements play a crucial role in driving market growth. For instance, certain companies introduced antimicrobial catheters to reduce catheter-associated infections and cases of thrombosis. Palindrome HSI heparin-coated & silver ion antimicrobial catheter by Medtronic PLC helps reduce clot formation and microbial colonization on the catheter surface.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nephrology And Urology Devices Market Size Worth $7.21 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global nephrology and urology devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.21 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
EQT Private Equity to sell Innovyze
Wearable Technology Market Expected to Exceed $74 Billion By 2026 As Wellness Craze Kicks into High ...
Card-Dynamics, the B2B fintech specialized in the subscription economy, closes a 2.5M€ funding ...
VivoPower named Official Battery Technology Partner for Tottenham Hotspur
SmartKem, Inc. Raises $24.6 Million and Completes Reverse Acquisition
Hospitality Industry Benefit from Integrated Communication Platforms in Cloud PBX Market, Need for Expanding Business Reach Drives Adoption: TMR
Elkem to study carbon capture opportunities with Aker Carbon Capture and Saipem
Veterinary Telehealth Market Size Worth $417.1 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Delta Air Lines Taps IBM for Cloud Expertise and Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Platform
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Lundin Mining Publishes 2020 Annual Filings
Locus Robotics Announces $150 Million In Series E Funding, Bringing Its Valuation To $1 Billion
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods