wallstreet:online AG: Rapid growth and profitable fiscal 2020

2020 group revenues increase to EUR 28 million (pre-liminary, unaudited figures)

2020 operating EBITDA before Smartbroker customer acquisition costs and extra-ordinary items: EUR 11.9 million; EBITDA margin at around 41%

Smartbroker gains more than 80,000 new customers; establishes itself amongst Germany's leading online brokers

2021 forecast: Group revenues increase to EUR 45 to 50 million



Berlin, 25 January 2021

wallstreet:online AG (ISIN DE000A2GS609) has continued its profitable growth in its core business in fiscal 2020 whilst at the same time successfully entering the online brokerage business through its Smartbroker brand. Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, the Group generated consolidated 2020 revenues of approximately EUR 28 million. 2020 represents the first year in wallstreet:online's history that the company is publishing consolidated financial statements in addition to single-entity accounts.

The pre-liminary consolidated operating EBITDA* amounts to EUR 4.3 million and is hence in line with the guidance last updated on 16 September 2020. The result was largely shaped by costs relating to new projects amounting to approx. EUR 7.6m, primarily made up of Smartbroker customer acquisition costs. Without these customer acquisition costs, wallstreet:online generated an operating EBITDA of around EUR 11.9 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of around 41%. wallstreet:online capital AG is consolidated at equity in fiscal 2020 and has contributed around EUR -0.1 million to consolidated pre-tax earnings. The operating EBITDA is stated before extra-ordinary items totalling a net gain of around EUR 2.7 million, generated primarily by the disposal of the Group's shareholding in Trade Republic Bank GmbH.