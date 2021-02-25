Effnet joins the SmartRAN Open Network Interoperability Centre (SONIC)

Luleå, 2021-02-25 -- Effnet, a leading provider of containerized 5G RAN software and 5G protocol stack for terminals as well as Header Compression software, today announces that it has joined the SmartRAN Open Network Interoperability Centre (SONIC), a joint programme between Digital Catapult and Ofcom to test interoperability and integration of open networking solutions.

"This is an important milestone for us and a great opportunity to showcase the interoperability, manageability and deployability of our 5G RAN software. SONIC provides us a platform to demonstrate our solution to network providers and become part of a wider ecosystem of solution providers." says Aniruddha Kulkarni, Managing Director of Effnet AB.