 

The Social Chain AG: New Marketing Services for Direct-to-Consumer Brands: Social Chain AG forms Social Commerce Alliance GmbH

DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Investment
The Social Chain AG: New Marketing Services for Direct-to-Consumer Brands: Social Chain AG forms Social Commerce Alliance GmbH

25.02.2021 / 10:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

New Marketing Services for Direct-to-Consumer Brands: 
Social Chain AG forms Social Commerce Alliance GmbH

  • From first click to digital points of sale: Consultancy, strategy and services along the entire digital customer journey
  • Founding CEO Christian Rüsken: "The Social Commerce Alliance offers customer-centric end-to-end solutions from social media and e-commerce."
  • Broad network: Access to 250 digital experts in Berlin, Manchester and New York as well as own social media communities and influencers
  • Total revenue of Social Chain AG for digital marketing services increases by 50 percent to EUR 90m
  • Wanja S. Oberhof: "The innovative Digital Marketing Services business is an important pillar for us, both from a business and a creative perspective."

Berlin, New York, Manchester, 25 February 2021. New Marketing Services for the new world of commerce: Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99) forms Social Commerce Alliance GmbH. The new company offers consultancy, strategy and services along the entire digital customer journey. For brands and companies, it is able to offer Social Chain AG's entire international Social Commerce expertise.

Christian Rüsken, founding CEO of Social Commerce Alliance GmbH: "Social Chain AG is setting international standards in the field of Social Commerce. From the first click to digital points of sale. The Social Commerce Alliance is now offering its experience in developing and marketing own brands to external customers. Social Chain AG has a well-established team of creative, content and technology experts. We can support customers along the entire digital customer journey. From social media for the first "like" to the optimised sales experience for the successful purchase. We also intend to bring more transparency and measurability to digital marketing, especially for direct-to-customer products. With sales-oriented KPIs and performance-based remuneration models, also in influencer marketing, we are instrumental in breaking down the barriers between marketing and sales."

