 

DEBIOPHARM AND GENOME & COMPANY JOIN FORCES TO CREATE NEW HIGHLY SPECIFIC THERAPIES FOR CANCER PATIENTS

Lausanne, Switzerland and Seongnam-si Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea (ots) -
Korean and Swiss based companies leverage their oncology expertise to initiate a
research collaboration to formulate novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)
candidates

Genome & Company (314130, CEO: Jisoo Pae, Hansoo Park), a global leading
immuno-oncology firm, and Debiopharm ( http://www.debiopharm.com ), a
Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in oncology and infectious
diseases, today announced having entered into a research collaboration for the
discovery of innovative cancer therapies in the expanding antibody-drug
conjugates (ADC) class. This research collaboration has been undertaken with the
goal of further exploiting this new therapeutic class, potentially offering
cancer patients future treatments that efficiently target cancer cells while
avoiding impact on healthy tissues.

The collaboration between the two companies is built on the rapidly expanding
Genome & Company's novel target-based oncology drug pipeline and Debiopharm's
proven track record in oncology. The Swiss company has developed two standards
of care in colorectal cancer (oxaliplatin) and in prostate cancer (triptorelin).

Despite ongoing advances in oncology, cancer remains one of the leading causes
of death worldwide. Standard-of-care systemic therapies, such as chemotherapy,
have benefited cancer patients by killing existing malignant cells, while
targeted therapies, such as ADCs, offer new ways of stopping new cancer growth
by affecting the genes and proteins necessary for tumor cell survival and
replication. In order to accelerate the discovery of innovative tumor-specific
treatments, both specialty companies are combining their individual expertise
for the development of an optimal ADC candidate based on three important
criteria: the target, the cytotoxic payload, and the linker. Specifically,
Genome & Company, having generated several antibodies against novel oncology
targets discovered based on its own drug development platform, GNOCLE(TM) and
will now be armed with Debiopharm's Multilink(TM) technology to deliver
cytotoxic payloads to tumor cells. Multilink(TM) is a unique and innovative
technology in that it allows the loading of multiple and different payloads on
an antibody. With Debiopharm, Genome & Company will conduct follow-up
discussions on the clinical development and the licensing of newly discovered
ADC candidates.

"This research collaboration has shown that the Genome & Company has a global
