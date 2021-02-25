DEBIOPHARM AND GENOME & COMPANY JOIN FORCES TO CREATE NEW HIGHLY SPECIFIC THERAPIES FOR CANCER PATIENTS

Lausanne, Switzerland and Seongnam-si Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea (ots) -

Korean and Swiss based companies leverage their oncology expertise to initiate a

research collaboration to formulate novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)

candidates



Genome & Company (314130, CEO: Jisoo Pae, Hansoo Park), a global leading

immuno-oncology firm, and Debiopharm ( http://www.debiopharm.com ), a

Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in oncology and infectious

diseases, today announced having entered into a research collaboration for the

discovery of innovative cancer therapies in the expanding antibody-drug

conjugates (ADC) class. This research collaboration has been undertaken with the

goal of further exploiting this new therapeutic class, potentially offering

cancer patients future treatments that efficiently target cancer cells while

avoiding impact on healthy tissues.





The collaboration between the two companies is built on the rapidly expandingGenome & Company's novel target-based oncology drug pipeline and Debiopharm'sproven track record in oncology. The Swiss company has developed two standardsof care in colorectal cancer (oxaliplatin) and in prostate cancer (triptorelin).Despite ongoing advances in oncology, cancer remains one of the leading causesof death worldwide. Standard-of-care systemic therapies, such as chemotherapy,have benefited cancer patients by killing existing malignant cells, whiletargeted therapies, such as ADCs, offer new ways of stopping new cancer growthby affecting the genes and proteins necessary for tumor cell survival andreplication. In order to accelerate the discovery of innovative tumor-specifictreatments, both specialty companies are combining their individual expertisefor the development of an optimal ADC candidate based on three importantcriteria: the target, the cytotoxic payload, and the linker. Specifically,Genome & Company, having generated several antibodies against novel oncologytargets discovered based on its own drug development platform, GNOCLE(TM) andwill now be armed with Debiopharm's Multilink(TM) technology to delivercytotoxic payloads to tumor cells. Multilink(TM) is a unique and innovativetechnology in that it allows the loading of multiple and different payloads onan antibody. With Debiopharm, Genome & Company will conduct follow-updiscussions on the clinical development and the licensing of newly discoveredADC candidates."This research collaboration has shown that the Genome & Company has a global