 

Ash ElDifrawi Joins TheMathCompany's Advisory Board, All Set to Accelerate Their Brand Growth & Global Presence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 11:00  |  16   |   |   

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TheMathCompany, a modern, hybrid analytics firm that builds contextual AI applications for enterprises, today announced the appointment of Ash ElDifrawi to its Advisory Board.

Ash ElDifrawi Joins TheMathCompany’s Advisory Board, All Set to Accelerate Their Brand Growth & Global Presence (PRNewsfoto/TheMathCompany)

A thought leader and licensed professional in the field of clinical psychology, Ash's unique insights into social and consumer behavior have informed his diverse professional endeavors. In his 25+ year-long marketing career, he has held management and CXO leadership roles with leading organizations including Redbox, Gogo, ADMI, Wrigley, Google, and McKinsey & Company.

Ash brings to the table a demonstrated ability to drive growth across industries, geographies, and stages of corporate maturity. His appointment to TheMathCompany's Advisory Board comes at a pivotal juncture, as the organization aims to further expand its global footprint.

"We are pleased to welcome Ash to our Advisory Board," said Aditya Kumbakonam, Co-Founder, TheMathCompany. "As a seasoned executive, he has valuable experience in leading high-growth, transformational initiatives at the board level across companies. We look forward to his mentorship in strengthening our branding efforts across geographies, accelerating non-linear growth, and scaling to 10X over the next five years. His extensive expertise will be key to engaging with industry leaders and taking outreach strategies to the next level."

At the forefront of TheMathCompany's value proposition is its proprietary AI engine, Co.dx, which hosts hundreds of pre-built blueprints to solve complex business problems at speed and scale. Co.dx has been instrumental in creating nuanced solutions for a range of Fortune 500 and equivalent firms, driving enterprise value for businesses.

TheMathCompany now aims to bring Co.dx to newer geographies and business contexts, paving the way for highly contextual AI & ML solutions as the paradigm. With Ash's background in implementing advanced analytics/CRM and launching services to attract millions of subscribers, he is set to enrich marketing efforts and boost TheMathCompany's standing as a global brand.

Ash stated, "I am thrilled to be able to work closely with industry experts to build the organization's global presence. It is always a pleasure to collaborate with high-growth firms that consciously pursue innovation and reinvention at every turn. TheMathCompany's top-notch analytics solutions, its phenomenal growth since inception, and its potential to rapidly scale across geographies presents a truly exciting opportunity to revolutionize the field."

About TheMathCompany: TheMathCompany is a modern, hybrid analytics firm that builds contextual AI applications powered by its proprietary AI master engine, Co.dx, to address pressing gaps enterprises face in conventional analytics service provider models and off-the-shelf product settings. With a team of 500+ data scientists, data engineers, consultants, analysts, and visualization experts, the organization has ongoing engagements with 35+ Fortune 500 or equivalent clients across 15+ industry verticals, spanning 15+ cities worldwide.

Email: info@themathcompany.com

Website: https://www.themathcompany.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444704/Ash_ElDifrawi.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ash ElDifrawi Joins TheMathCompany's Advisory Board, All Set to Accelerate Their Brand Growth & Global Presence CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TheMathCompany, a modern, hybrid analytics firm that builds contextual AI applications for enterprises, today announced the appointment of Ash ElDifrawi to its Advisory Board. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
EQT Private Equity to sell Innovyze
Wearable Technology Market Expected to Exceed $74 Billion By 2026 As Wellness Craze Kicks into High ...
Card-Dynamics, the B2B fintech specialized in the subscription economy, closes a 2.5M€ funding ...
VivoPower named Official Battery Technology Partner for Tottenham Hotspur
SmartKem, Inc. Raises $24.6 Million and Completes Reverse Acquisition
Hospitality Industry Benefit from Integrated Communication Platforms in Cloud PBX Market, Need for Expanding Business Reach Drives Adoption: TMR
Elkem to study carbon capture opportunities with Aker Carbon Capture and Saipem
Veterinary Telehealth Market Size Worth $417.1 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Delta Air Lines Taps IBM for Cloud Expertise and Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Platform
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Lundin Mining Publishes 2020 Annual Filings
Locus Robotics Announces $150 Million In Series E Funding, Bringing Its Valuation To $1 Billion
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods