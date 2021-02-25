 

DGAP-News Tele Columbus AG: Optical fibre connects Tele Columbus networks in Saxony

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.02.2021, 11:00  |  27   |   |   

DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Miscellaneous
Tele Columbus AG: Optical fibre connects Tele Columbus networks in Saxony

25.02.2021 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Optimum bandwidth management and more protection against outages

Optical fibre connects Tele Columbus networks in Saxony

- 400 kilometres of optical fibre to connect network locations in Saxony

- Faster adjustment of bandwidth capacities

- Fail-safe, redundant signal provision

Berlin, 25 February 2021. Tele Columbus AG has put into operation another optical fibre ring that provides coverage to many key network locations in the German state of Saxony over a distance of 400 kilometres. Connecting to the new optical fibre ring enables easily scalable connections to internet backbones and opens up opportunities for the realisation of a redundant, centralised TV signal feed.

The new optical fibre ring connects key strategic network locations in Saxony. Starting in Leipzig, the network runs through Eilenburg, Grimma, Döbeln, Frankenberg, Chemnitz, Freital, Dresden, Heidenau, Coswig/Saxony and Wurzen before returning to Leipzig. The optical fibre ring's signals are redundant to ensure top-quality signal availability at all times. The central optical fibre connection to the internet backbone makes it possible to meet rising demands for bandwidth capacity more quickly than ever before.

In Saxony, the Tele Columbus Group operates a large number of modern cable networks, some of which already offer fibre-to-the-building (FTTB) connections. In most cases, this technology enables bandwidths of up to 400 Mbit per second.

"We are seeing significant growth in data volume every year," says Tele Columbus Chief Technology Officer Dietmar Pöltl. "The central optical fibre connection between our network locations gives us considerably more flexibility. What's more, the connection increases the reliability of our services and lowers maintenance expense and effort at the network locations, which were not centrally managed in the past."

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Tele Columbus AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Tele Columbus AG: Optical fibre connects Tele Columbus networks in Saxony DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Miscellaneous Tele Columbus AG: Optical fibre connects Tele Columbus networks in Saxony 25.02.2021 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Prognose für 2021
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Erfolgreiches Jahr 2020 - Postpaid und waipu.tv auch in Q4 stark wachsend - Ausblick ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ATOSS Software AG: Geplante Privatplatzierung von Aktien an der ATOSS Software AG aus dem Kreis der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG berichtet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: SNP Expands Portfolio by Acquiring Software Specialist EXA AG
DGAP-Adhoc: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Jahresergebnis 2019/2020 durch Corona-Effekte voraussichtlich bei -26,0 bis ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Betankungstechnologie der 3. Generation für blauen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ATOSS Software AG: Planned private placement of shares of ATOSS Software AG by member of the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Jahresergebnis 2019/2020 durch Corona-Effekte voraussichtlich bei -26,0 bis ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I schließt überzeichnete Privatplatzierung ab
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat eine Investition in Arweave getätigt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps System der 3. Generation zur Herstellung von blauem ...
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Teilnahme an kommenden Investoren-Konferenzen bekannt
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Glasfaser verbindet Netze der Tele Columbus in Sachsen (deutsch)
11:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Glasfaser verbindet Netze der Tele Columbus in Sachsen
18.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Tele Columbus AG (deutsch)
18.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Tele Columbus AG (deutsch)
17.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Tele Columbus AG (deutsch)
16.02.21
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Übernahmeangebot: Tele Columbus bestätigt Kontrollwechselverzicht zur Erfüllung einer Vollzugsbedingung (deutsch)
16.02.21
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Takeover offer: Tele Columbus confirms satisfaction of a closing condition
16.02.21
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Übernahmeangebot: Tele Columbus bestätigt Kontrollwechselverzicht zur Erfüllung einer Vollzugsbedingung
16.02.21
Tele Columbus: Übernahme durch Morgan Stanley Infrastructure kommt voran
16.02.21
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus erreicht weiteren Meilenstein der Transaktion (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
2.196
Tele Columbus AG
21.08.20
3
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Tele Columbus auf 'Neutral'
10.08.20
3
Tele Columbus: Neue Kredite über 50 Millionen Euro
29.04.20
2
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Tele Columbus auf 'Neutral'