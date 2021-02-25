DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Miscellaneous Tele Columbus AG: Optical fibre connects Tele Columbus networks in Saxony 25.02.2021 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Optimum bandwidth management and more protection against outages

Optical fibre connects Tele Columbus networks in Saxony

- 400 kilometres of optical fibre to connect network locations in Saxony

- Faster adjustment of bandwidth capacities

- Fail-safe, redundant signal provision

Berlin, 25 February 2021. Tele Columbus AG has put into operation another optical fibre ring that provides coverage to many key network locations in the German state of Saxony over a distance of 400 kilometres. Connecting to the new optical fibre ring enables easily scalable connections to internet backbones and opens up opportunities for the realisation of a redundant, centralised TV signal feed.

The new optical fibre ring connects key strategic network locations in Saxony. Starting in Leipzig, the network runs through Eilenburg, Grimma, Döbeln, Frankenberg, Chemnitz, Freital, Dresden, Heidenau, Coswig/Saxony and Wurzen before returning to Leipzig. The optical fibre ring's signals are redundant to ensure top-quality signal availability at all times. The central optical fibre connection to the internet backbone makes it possible to meet rising demands for bandwidth capacity more quickly than ever before.

In Saxony, the Tele Columbus Group operates a large number of modern cable networks, some of which already offer fibre-to-the-building (FTTB) connections. In most cases, this technology enables bandwidths of up to 400 Mbit per second.

"We are seeing significant growth in data volume every year," says Tele Columbus Chief Technology Officer Dietmar Pöltl. "The central optical fibre connection between our network locations gives us considerably more flexibility. What's more, the connection increases the reliability of our services and lowers maintenance expense and effort at the network locations, which were not centrally managed in the past."