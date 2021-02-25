VoIP-Pal Announces Intent to Seek an Interlocutory Appeal of the Cases in the Northern District of California

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) announces that it plans to file a motion to certify for interlocutory appeal the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California's denial of the motion to dismiss for lack of personal jurisdiction in Case Nos. 20-CV-02460-LHK, 20-CV-02995-LHK and 20-CV-03092-LHK. The Company hopes to obtain early review of this issue in an effort to overturn the Court's decision. VoIP-Pal has made a request to maintain the current stay in the Northern District of California pending the interlocutory appeal and intends to make a similar request to maintain the stay in the cases in the Western District of Texas. The Company is currently evaluating all of its legal options and will provide updates as developments unfold.



Additionally, VoIP-Pal CEO, Emil Malak has written an op-ed article published this week in CEOCFOMagazine.com regarding the Company’s legal battles. In the article, Mr. Malak describes a recent conversation he had with former VoIP-Pal CEO, Dr. Thomas Sawyer. Dr. Sawyer called his successor following the recent mandamus decision and encouraged him “to not give up the fight against Silicon Valley.” The complete op-ed can be accessed here.