Southern California Grocery Chain Jensen’s Begins Carrying KOIOS Nootropic Beverages

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that the full range of five flavours of its KOIOS nootropic beverages can now be purchased at all grocery stores operated by Jensen’s Foods (“Jensen’s”), a long-established family-owned grocery chain operating in the San Diego, Los Angeles, and Palm Springs areas of Southern California. In a press release dated February 19, 2021 , the Company announced another chain-wide placement of KOIOS nootropic beverages on the west coast of the United States with Market of Choice in Oregon. With this placement of KOIOS in Jensen’s supermarkets, the Company’s beverage products are now carried in approximately 180 retail stores on the west coast, out of a total of more than 4,000 retail stores nationwide.

The first Jensen’s market was established in California in 1940 in Blue Jay (San Bernardino county), later expanding into a 25,000 square foot building which allowed for the addition of a bakery using traditional Danish recipes. The growth of Jensen’s into a regional chain was led by its current President Gene Fulton, who began working at Jensen’s as a cleaner at age 17 in 1957, and in 1970 arranged to purchase the market from its current owner Einer Jensen upon his retirement. In 1981, this acquisition was completed and Mr. Fulton promptly opened a new store in Cedar Glen, CA named Jensen’s Minute Shoppe; a convenience store concept which is still in operation today along with another location in Rancho Mirage, CA. Throughout the remainder of the 20th century, 2000s and 2010s, Jensen’s continued to open new supermarkets across Southern California, including locations in mountain communities such as Wrightwood and Running Springs. Jensen’s now operates a total of eight grocery stores, which have proven to be remarkably desirable workplaces with several employees having worked for the Jensen’s chain for nearly 40 years.