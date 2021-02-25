 

Southern California Grocery Chain Jensen’s Begins Carrying KOIOS Nootropic Beverages

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 11:00  |  43   |   |   

All five flavours of the Company’s KOIOS nootropic beverage product are now being carried by Jensen’s, a regional supermarket chain operating in the San Diego, Los Angeles, and Palm Springs areas of Southern California. This placement of KOIOS follows several other recent placements of the Company’s beverage products in regional supermarket chains across the United States as part of a strategy to passively build market share in specific geographical areas.

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that the full range of five flavours of its KOIOS nootropic beverages can now be purchased at all grocery stores operated by Jensen’s Foods (“Jensen’s”), a long-established family-owned grocery chain operating in the San Diego, Los Angeles, and Palm Springs areas of Southern California. In a press release dated February 19, 2021, the Company announced another chain-wide placement of KOIOS nootropic beverages on the west coast of the United States with Market of Choice in Oregon. With this placement of KOIOS in Jensen’s supermarkets, the Company’s beverage products are now carried in approximately 180 retail stores on the west coast, out of a total of more than 4,000 retail stores nationwide.

The first Jensen’s market was established in California in 1940 in Blue Jay (San Bernardino county), later expanding into a 25,000 square foot building which allowed for the addition of a bakery using traditional Danish recipes. The growth of Jensen’s into a regional chain was led by its current President Gene Fulton, who began working at Jensen’s as a cleaner at age 17 in 1957, and in 1970 arranged to purchase the market from its current owner Einer Jensen upon his retirement. In 1981, this acquisition was completed and Mr. Fulton promptly opened a new store in Cedar Glen, CA named Jensen’s Minute Shoppe; a convenience store concept which is still in operation today along with another location in Rancho Mirage, CA. Throughout the remainder of the 20th century, 2000s and 2010s, Jensen’s continued to open new supermarkets across Southern California, including locations in mountain communities such as Wrightwood and Running Springs. Jensen’s now operates a total of eight grocery stores, which have proven to be remarkably desirable workplaces with several employees having worked for the Jensen’s chain for nearly 40 years.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Southern California Grocery Chain Jensen’s Begins Carrying KOIOS Nootropic Beverages All five flavours of the Company’s KOIOS nootropic beverage product are now being carried by Jensen’s, a regional supermarket chain operating in the San Diego, Los Angeles, and Palm Springs areas of Southern California. This placement of KOIOS …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Complete Vaccine ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Massachusetts Supermarket Chain Roche Bros. to Carry Fit Soda Starting March 9, 2021 in All Locations Under Three Banners
23.02.21
Louisiana Supermarket Chain Matherne’s to Carry KOIOS Nootropic Beverages Starting March 4, 2021
19.02.21
Koios Beverages to be Sold in all Market of Choice Supermarkets in Oregon Starting March 15, 2021
18.02.21
“Can-Do Attitude”: Koios Subsidiary Launches Canning Facility for Enhanced Development and Manufacturing Workflows, as Well as Co-Packing Opportunities
16.02.21
All Five KOIOS Flavours Now Sold in Good Earth Natural Foods, Utah’s Largest Purveyor of Sports Nutrition Products
12.02.21
Koios Begins Distribution Initiatives in the Convenience Channel with 200+ Store Placements to Date in Colorado Including 7-Eleven and Shell Locations
10.02.21
UNFI Becomes a Distributor of KOIOS and Fit Soda Functional Beverages
28.01.21
New England Specialty and Natural Foods Distributor Chex now Carrying KOIOS and Fit Soda at Request of Grocery Chain Buyers