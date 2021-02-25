Notice Convening the Annual General Meeting in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Notice is hereby given that the annual general meeting will convene in

The General Meeting will be held as a completely electronic general meeting without the possibility of physical attendance.

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a completely electronic general meeting and participation in the Annual General Meeting will solely take place via the internet. The electronic general meeting can be accessed by shareholders who have registered their attendance in accordance with this notice.

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN takes our common safety seriously and aim to support the Danish authorities’ measures to control the risk of COVID-19 infection. For that reason, the Board of Directors has decided that the Annual General Meeting of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S this year will be held as an electronic General Meeting. This implies that the shareholders, instead of attending the General Meeting in person, can participate and exercise their shareholders’ rights at the General Meeting electronically.

AGENDA:

A. The Board of Directors' report on the activities of the Company during the past year.

B. Resolution for adoption of audited Annual Report.



C. Proposed appropriation of profits or cover of loss in accordance with the adopted annual report.



D. Election of members to the Board of Directors.



E. Appointment of state authorised public accountant.

F. Proposal from the Board of Directors for:

